Equifax Releases 2021 Security Annual Report

Second Annual Report Underscores Company's Security Transformation and Commitment to Transparency in Cybersecurity

ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) today released its 2021 Security Annual Report , part of the company's ongoing commitment to further transparency in cybersecurity. The report outlines the company's investments in top-tier cybersecurity capabilities and a security-first culture; how Equifax has innovated its security infrastructure in ways that make its business, customers and consumers more secure; and the steps taken to collaborate across the industry to be a force for good in cybersecurity.

EFX logo (PRNewswire)

"Over the past four years, we have transformed our organization at every level, investing $1.5 billion in technology and security to build the Equifax Cloud," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "We are a New Equifax - a truly diversified data, analytics and technology company that has expanded well beyond a traditional credit bureau – and we're just getting started. We view security as a key differentiator. We will continue to invest in security leadership and remain committed to working openly with our peers, customers, partners, and regulators to tackle emerging security challenges and work together to deliver solutions that benefit both the security community and our customers."

Over the past year, Equifax expanded its top-tier cloud security to include automated validation and monitoring; fortified its digital supply chain with greater detail, speed, and innovation; strengthened its global risk posture; enhanced its employee security training; and engaged with stakeholders around the world to help others prepare for and defend against emerging threats.

"Despite 2021 being the most disruptive year on record for global cybersecurity, Equifax expanded our security program even further – from automation that accelerates new product innovation to more robust digital supply chain security that protects the entire ecosystem of our organization," said Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer of Equifax. "We are committed to being a leader in cybersecurity and to continuously raising the bar to out-smart, out-work and out-innovate cyber criminals. Few companies have dedicated more time and resources into ensuring that consumer information is protected."

Of note, for a second-consecutive year, a leading global research and advisory firm found that the maturity of Equifax's cybersecurity program exceeded every major industry benchmark. Additionally, a leading cybersecurity reporting service found that Equifax's security posture ranked in the top 1% of Technology and Financial Services companies analyzed.

The Report also highlights the impact of Equifax security in 2021:

35+ million Cyber threats defended against on average each day

370,000+ Simulations conducted to test the global workforce in security

11,000+ Employees received personalized security training

1000+ Deep-dive analyses conducted on critical digital supply chain partners

800+ Organizations supported through Equifax Breach Services

160+ Automated cloud security checks monitored in real time

150+ Equifax products securely brought to market

50+ Industry forums participated in to tackle global cyber challenges

20 Certifications and authorizations obtained from outside auditors

In recent years, Equifax has taken unprecedented steps to transform its security program across every level. The company invested $1.5 billion to rebuild its security and technology systems from the ground up; built a $7.3 million Cyber Fusion Center that supports 24/7 detection and response; and hired more than 600 highly-skilled cybersecurity professionals to protect consumer data.

To view the full 2021 Security Annual Report, please visit Equifax.com .

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kate Walker for Equifax

MediaInquiries@equifax.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equifax Inc.