Coupa Named a Leader in Global Supplier Value Management Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Supplier Value Management Platforms, Q1 2022.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader in SVM. We've worked hard to build success in this critical business spend category, and appreciate Forrester's recognition of us as a leader," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO at Coupa. "We share this honor with the incredible Coupa customer community that has co-innovated SVM with us. Together, we have proved that our 'none of us is as smart as all of us' culture is a powerful, industry-creating force."

The new Forrester Wave™: Supplier Value Management Platforms, Q1 2022, evaluated solutions from nine software providers across 31 criteria. Coupa received the highest scores possible in 20 criteria.

"The modern platform and exceptional culture … combined with consistent visionary leadership, and solid execution have helped Coupa grow to become the largest specialist provider of SVM software," Forrester found. "Coupa's products excel at ease of use, resulting from its 'the best UI is no UI' philosophy. Its commitment to securing high adoption extends to usability and productivity features targeted at supplier personas."

"Coupa excels at AI-assisted optimization – few competitors have the contracts or platform to enable customers to compare key performance indicators against similar peers as Coupa does. We expect [Coupa] to continue delivering more domain-specific innovation than its rivals do, particularly via its Community.ai offerings," Forrester wrote.

Coupa believes that perspective reinforces the company's unique Value-as-a-Service strategy – working with customers and partners to co-create new and differentiated capabilities that deliver increased visibility, actionable insights, and solutions to manage their spend.

"Coupa helps us make smarter, faster decisions every single day. We've brought together legacy systems into a unified platform that allows for greater spend visibility, improved expense management, and seamless end-to-end transaction processing. We're able to invest some of our savings back into our business and our customers," said John Sack, chief procurement officer at Ally Financial. "Our collaborative relationship with Coupa is helping Ally optimize spend for highly complex sourcing events and categories, while driving savings through operating efficiencies."

"The result of our incredible focus on pragmatic innovations is a SVM solution that uses the power of Community.ai to deliver measurable business value – something too often lacking in enterprise software projects," Bernshteyn added. "We're proud to help our customers transform their supply chain and back-office, control costs, reduce third-party risk, and deliver on their sustainability goals and we're excited about the innovations yet to come."

