Coalition for College Cost Savings and EZLease form strategic partnership to provide fast, simple lease accounting for higher education

RESTON, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZLease, the market's simplest lease accounting software for ASC 842 compliance, announced today a new partnership with the Coalition for College Cost Savings, an organization helping private colleges nationwide reduce costs, streamline processes, and increase efficiency.

With ASC 842 adoption deadlines already here, the Coalition wanted to find a solution that would make compliance as easy as possible for its member colleges and universities. After extensive research, they found EZLease to be the clear choice.

"When the time came for our members to implement this new standard, they came to us to find an easy and cost-effective way to comply. After evaluating all of the options, it was clear that EZLease would be the best at helping our schools implement the standard and keep costs down," noted Lyen Crews, President at the Coalition for College Cost Savings.

Through this partnership, member schools receive discounted pricing and a simple, fast solution to manage their lease accounting needs.

"We are very excited about our partnership with the Coalition for College Cost Savings and look forward to working together to help colleges and universities achieve simple and easy compliance," said Colleen Tigges, General Manager, EZLease.

About the Coalition for College Cost Savings

The Coalition's mission is to support state-level higher education member organizations by creating collaborative opportunities for their member colleges and universities to transform processes, reduce cost, and increase efficiencies.

About EZLease

EZLease provides fast, simple lease accounting software for ASC 842, GASB 87 and IFRS 16 that ensures long-term compliance across equipment and real estate assets for lessees and lessors. With over 15 years of implementations across private, government and public organizations of all sizes, EZLease manages and automates lease data management and lease accounting and reporting processes, leveraging customer-first support and deep accounting expertise.

