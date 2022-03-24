Calliditas CEO acquires shares through the exercise of Calliditas' warrant program 2018/2022

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") announced today that CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander has subscribed for 175,000 shares through Calliditas' warrant program 2018/2022. Following the new subscription for shares, Renée Aguiar-Lucander's shareholding in the company will amount to 593,000 common shares.

All members of the management team who are warrant holders in the program have today exercised their opportunity to subscribe for shares in the 2018/2022 warrant program, which comprises 856,586 warrants and can be exercised until 31 March 2022. To partially finance the share subscriptions, warrant holders in the program, including the CEO and some members of the management, have sold warrants. The sale of the block, which consisted of the equivalent of 488,000 shares, was made outside the market to a tier one long-term investor.

"I am very excited about the company's development and success to date, especially as Calliditas now has an approved product on the market in the US, partnerships and upcoming potential market approvals in several other geographies and an exciting late stage pipeline, which holds the promise of continued significant value creation." says Renée Aguiar Lucander, CEO of Calliditas Therapeutics. "I also note that all warrant holders in the management team subscribed for shares according to their ability in the warrant program, which reflects everyone's commitment to the future growth of Calliditas."

If all shares within the framework of the warrant program 2018/2022 are subscribed for, Calliditas will receive SEK 63.6 million in cash.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, TARPEYOTM (budesonide) delayed release capsules, has been approved by the FDA and is the subject of a marketing authorization application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a pivotal clinical trial with its NOX inhibitor product candidate setanaxib in primary biliary cholangitis and is initiating a head and neck cancer Phase 2 trial with setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Calliditas' strategy, commercialization efforts, business plans, regulatory submissions, clinical development plans and focus. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Calliditas' business, operations, continued EMA review and approval for NEFECON, market acceptance of NEFECON/TARPEYO, safety or efficacy of NEFECON/TARPEYO, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other biopharmaceutical companies, and other risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Calliditas' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Calliditas cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Calliditas disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Calliditas' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

