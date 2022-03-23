Zywave Named as a Leader in Digital Insurance Agency Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Insurtech receives highest possible rating in 15 criteria

MILWAUKEE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, announced today that it has been recognized as a leader by Forrester Research in "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Insurance Agency Platforms, Q1 2022" report. According to the report, "The latest digital insurance agency platforms (DIAPs) support agents' technology needs through open, API-based offerings, extensive technology and carrier partner ecosystems, and digital agency and customer journey capabilities."

The report provided a comprehensive evaluation of the 11 most significant digital insurance agency platform providers and evaluated them in three categories, including current offering, strategy, and market presence. Zywave is recognized as a leader among the providers included in the report, and receiving the highest possible rating in 15 criteria.

"We are extremely pleased with how Zywave and our solutions are represented in The Forrester Wave report," said Eric Rentsch, Zywave senior vice president of product management. "Over the past few years, Zywave has made significant investments to expand our capabilities, both through acquisitions and through organic development within our platform. Through these efforts, Zywave offers a leading end-to-end solution that powers growth for all of the top insurance agencies. We are pleased to partner with industry-leading firms and proud of this recognition. As we continue to grow, we are looking forward to delivering even more to our customers."

The Forrester Wave™ is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace. The guide uses a transparent methodology to compare the players in a software, hardware, or services market so the professionals they serve can make well-informed decisions without spending months conducting their own research.

The Forrester report noted that "Zywave offers an all-in-one platform with robust data and a comprehensive content library." The report goes on, "Zywave is a good fit for agencies/brokerages focusing on commercial lines, personal lines, and employee benefits that need integrated lead generation capabilities, extensive pricing configuration and quoting functionality, and robust digital marketing services."

As an end-to-end solution, Zywave enables agencies and carriers to simplify digital transformation with robust marketing and lead generation, quoting and proposals and agency management capabilities that allow businesses to run efficiently.

To read the full Forrester report, visit https://zywv.us/DIAPReport. To learn more about Zywave's end-to-end offerings, visit www.zywave.com.

