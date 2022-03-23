Panoramic Health Emerges as National Leader in Providing Value-Based Kidney Care

New Brand Supports Company's Already Established Success in the Nephrology Value-Based Care Space

TEMPE, Ariz., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramic Health, formerly Global Nephrology Solutions, is now the largest integrated value-based kidney care platform in the country, with an aligned network of over 600 providers serving over 275,000 patient lives in 15 states. The company is already well-regarded for its holistic approach to value-based care; the newly-launched Panoramic Health captures its comprehensive view of driving outcomes through industry-leading technology, predictive analytics, clinical decision workflows and patient engagement that Panoramic Health brings to the table to drive superior healthcare outcomes for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Panoramic Health Logo (PRNewswire)

CDC data shows that one in seven adult Americans - that's 37 million people - live with CKD. Panoramic Health is committed to helping improve patient outcomes through its seamless "plug-and-play" platform that integrates directly into providers' clinical practices, and was designed by nephrologists for nephrologists. As a result, Panoramic Health has recorded industry-leading patient engagement rates of over 65%, as well as significant and sustained healthcare outcomes within the patient population:

30% decrease in hospitalizations;

56% reduction in re-admissions;

77% optimal dialysis rates (compared to a national average of 54%);

3x improvement in home-based dialysis rates over the national average; and

35% pre-emptive transplant rates (compared to a national average of 17%).

"Our mission is clear – we care about improving outcomes for patients, and our brand 'Panoramic Health' reflects the approach we take to accomplish that mission," commented Rajiv Poduval, M.D., FASN, CEO and co-founder of Panoramic Health. "We are focused on providing holistic care with end-to-end solutions that give us a 360-degree view of the nephrology ecosystem. We are proud to continue moving forward with purpose under a company with such a clear identity that's now reflected in our name, positioning us for continued expansion."

In January 2022, Panoramic Health became the largest non-dialysis participant in Medicare's CKCC Kidney Care Choices Model, serving nearly 10,000 patients in four states. Benefiting patients, providers and payers, Panoramic Health's value-based kidney care platform uses unrivaled predictive analytics, care management tools that leverage the largest, live, CKD clinical database with over 500,000 patients to inform holistic care.

With over 14 years as a leader in the industry, Panoramic Health is the most experienced nephrology platform in the industry with a complete range of capabilities including value-based care, practice management, ambulatory surgery centers and other supportive services that keeps patients at center of care while putting physicians at the forefront of care delivery.

For more information on Panoramic Health, click here .

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is the nation's leading integrated physician-led value-based kidney care organization, with more than 600 providers and 930 employees, supporting nephrologists who provide care across 15 states. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. Formerly Global Nephrology Solutions, Panoramic Health's value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world's largest clinical chronic kidney disease ("CKD") data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes and value-based care. For more information, visit the Panoramic Health website at panoramichealth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panoramic Health