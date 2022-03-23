Onkos Surgical Announces Market Leading Growth and Strategy at Premier MedTech Investor Conferences

Company shares strategy for robust growth

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical , a leading innovator of solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures, presented its plans for accelerated commercial growth and further expansion of its product offerings at two premier MedTech investor meetings that precede the 2022 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons annual meeting. Accelerating through the pandemic, Onkos posted 22% growth in 2020 and 29% growth in 2021 outpacing the orthopaedic market as a whole.

Onkos Surgical Co-Founder and CEO Patrick Treacy shared these updates at the 2022 Life Science Intelligence Emerging MedTech Summit and the 2022 Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference. The Company previously announced on September 1, 2021 that it had closed its Series C funding round, which has accelerated Onkos' commercial presence, innovation pipeline and manufacturing footprint.

Treacy commented, "While much of the industry is focused on the race toward outpatient surgery and robots, Onkos Surgical is well positioned to bring differentiated innovation to musculoskeletal oncology and other complex orthopaedic conditions. Our portfolio strategy is focused on expanding innovation in the areas of limb reconstruction, metastatic disease, advanced-stage revision and deformity, all underscored by novel patient specific approaches. In the last year alone, we have launched two, first of their kind 3D printed limb reconstruction implants while loading the new product pipeline with game changing innovation.

"Onkos is developing some of the only products and services focused on surgeons like myself, who are treating cancer and other complex musculoskeletal conditions. Their recent innovations leveraging 3D printing have made a difference in how I treat my patients" said Dr. Steven Gitelis, Onkos Surgical Chief Medical Officer, Rush Medical College Endowed Professor and Chief of the Musculoskeletal Oncology Program at Rush Cancer Center. "Their dedication and focus on the treatment of infection, metastatic disease, and advanced reconstructive solutions is essential to improving patient care."

Onkos Surgical is exhibiting at this week's American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Conference in Chicago, IL and can be found at booth #636 in the McCormick Center Exhibitor Hall.

About Onkos Surgical

Onkos Surgical is a leader in innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures. With our Precision Orthopaedics approach, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and are able to plan and implement a more precise reconstruction. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in virtual surgical planning, 3D modeling and printing, implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos Surgical Precision Orthopaedics.

