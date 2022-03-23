Local/N.J. Doctor Selected as one of 30 members nationwide to the athenahealth 2022 Clinical Advisory Board Dr. Dan Fabius, Consensus Health Chief Medical Informatics Officer will collaborate with the athenahealth product team

MARLTON, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey doctor Dan Fabius, D.O., was recently chosen as one of only 30 physicians nationwide to join the athenahealth Clinical Advisory Board. By contributing his clinical voice and user experience, the board will collaborate with the athenahealth product team to determine the long-term direction of their product roadmap and features in active development.

"I am honored to join this incredible team of experts and believe our collaborative efforts will greatly impact the future of athenahealth products to better serve doctors and patients in New Jersey and throughout the country," said Dr. Fabius.

In his role as Chief Medical Informatics Officer for Consensus Health, as well a member of both the Corporate Governance and Clinical Governance Boards, Dr. Fabius provides oversight of electronic health records; oversees clinical data management, migration, analysis, and strategy; serves as a liaison to the care coordination team; and acts as an advisor for clinical operations for Consensus Health in conjunction with Consensus Medical Group leadership. In addition to his role at Consensus, Dr. Fabius is currently a practicing physician in Sicklerville, NJ. Dr. Fabius is board-certified in internal medicine and clinical informatics.

The overall objective for the Clinical Advisory Board (ClAB) is long-term growth planning to support athenahealth's vision of creating a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Focusing on collaborative discussions related to product and company strategy and assisting with projects that would benefit from clinical input, the ClAB will strive to better support and represent the needs of their customers. The ClAB members will share how they are using athenahealth products in the real world and guide the long-term direction of the product roadmap.

About Consensus Health

At Consensus Health, we believe better healthcare begins with a community of strong, independent providers delivering high quality, compassionate patient care with improved outcomes. As New Jersey's fasting growing independent medical group, Consensus Health offers full clinical and operational integration with our value-based care programs, enabling providers to transform the healthcare delivery experience. In addition, Consensus Health owns and manages New Jersey's oldest Independent Physician Association ("IPA") with over 1,000 providers throughout the state. At Consensus Health we believe in fostering an environment of collaboration, participation, and respect. A cornerstone of that belief is a commitment to attracting talented and dedicated team members who work together for the common purpose of providing clinical excellence. For additional information about Consensus Health Medical Group, please visit www.consensushealth.com or call (856) 762-2469.

