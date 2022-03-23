Hexaware ranked No 1 in the HFS Top 10 Application Modernization Services and Formidable Challengers Market Analysis Study 2022

ISELIN, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading digital transformation and cloud services provider, today announced that it has been ranked No 1 in the Formidable Challenger Overall Ranking in the HFS Top 10 Application Modernization Services and Formidable Challengers Market Analysis Study 2022. Hexaware also ranks No 1 for Execution, No 2 for OneOffice Alignment and Voice of the Customer and No 3 for Innovation.

The HFS study recognizes Hexaware as a global provider that brings best-in-class tools and domain expertise to deliver continuous innovation. The key strengths highlighted include its automation-led approach to application modernization services powered by its cloud migration suite Amaze®, its outcome-based and output-based pricing models, and its focus on technology innovation to develop new IPs and accelerators. Clients have appreciated Hexaware's preference to understand the client's business objectives and deliver solutions with measurable business value.

Joel Martin, Research Leader, HFS Research, commented, "Hexaware leads from the front with its user-friendly approach to delivering on application modernization. The firm's cloud migration platform, Amaze®, provides a best-in-class automated solution to free code from legacy systems to cloud-native platforms. Its proprietary tools coupled with industry expertise make it a formidable challenger and execution champion."

Sharing his thoughts, Milan Bhatt, Corporate Vice President & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance and Cloud Transformation, Hexaware, stated, "We are glad to be ranked on top of the podium as a formidable challenger in the HFS study. The accent on automation enables our customers to pivot quickly to digital transformation. With flagship IPs and accelerators, we are looking forward to maximizing business value for future-ready businesses across the entire application modernization value chain."

Arun 'Rak' Ramchandran, Corporate Vice President & Global Head - Hi-Tech & Professional Services and Digital Core Transformation, Hexaware, opined, "The accolade is a reflection of our vision for helping businesses scale their application modernization goals with our proprietary IPs serving as game changers. We will continue to co-innovate with customers to drive agility and resilience for holistic business transformation. "

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.