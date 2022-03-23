Awards recognize organizations, products and people bringing AI to life and applying it to solve real problems

KENNESAW, Ga., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoEnergy Insights , a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions and services, announced that its CORTIX™ platform won for pattern recognition at the 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards organized by the Business Intelligence Group. EcoEnergy Insights is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

EcoEnergy Insights CORTIX Platform Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (PRNewswire)

The CORTIX platform offers predictive insights, prescriptive recommendations and autonomous actions to optimize equipment performance and building operations. The platform learns and recognizes patterns in equipment behavior, identifies performance trends and brings in non-IoT data, like the local weather, to predict the performance of the equipment. In many cases, valuable insights from the platform allow building management teams to proactively take corrective actions and avoid downtime.

"At EcoEnergy Insights, we're committed to reducing our customers' energy consumption and positively impacting the future of our planet. We use AI to deliver healthier environments and energy savings to our customers and we're proud to be recognized with this AI Excellence Award," said Mansoor Ahmad, Managing Director at EcoEnergy Insights. "We thank the Business Intelligence Group for recognizing the AI capability of the CORTIX platform."

The platform is currently connected to over 300,000 pieces of building equipment from multiple Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), including refrigeration cases and racks, controllers, lighting systems and rooftop units. The platform learns from the vast set of connected equipment and past corrective actions to provide appropriate recommendations to fix issues.

EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier's Abound suite of solutions offering more powerful insights to support customers' sustainability goals in 2022 and beyond.

For more information, visit www.ecoenergyinsights.com or email info.ecoenergy@carrier.com.

About EcoEnergy Insights

EcoEnergy Insights is a global leader in providing AI and IoT solutions for building and equipment operations. Their CORTIX™ platform collects data from multiple sources, analyzes it, acts on defined deviations autonomously and offers predictive actionable insights and prescriptive recommendations. The award-winning platform, combined with expert human analytics, has been delivering industry-leading outcomes in comfort, maintenance and energy efficiency across multiple industries such as retail, hospitality and banking. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information on EcoEnergy Insights and the CORTIX™ platform, visit ecoenergyinsights.com and cortix.ai . Join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact: Shawn Menezes

+91 (0) 80 49045454

shawn.menezes@carrier.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EcoEnergy Insights