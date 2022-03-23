CONGRESSWOMAN ROSA DELAURO TO VISIT DEFIBTECH LLC TO HIGHLIGHT NEED FOR INCREASED ACCESS TO AEDS IN PUBLIC PLACES

CONGRESSWOMAN ROSA DELAURO TO VISIT DEFIBTECH LLC TO HIGHLIGHT NEED FOR INCREASED ACCESS TO AEDS IN PUBLIC PLACES

GUILFORD, Conn. , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --– Defibtech LLC, a local innovator and manufacturer of life-saving resuscitation devices, today announced that Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-6) will participate in a tour of their in-district headquarters and local manufacturing facility this Thursday, March 24th at 11:00 AM.

defibtech logo (PRNewswire)

This visit will bring attention to the importance of increasing the accessibility of Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs), mechanical chest compressors, and other related accessories in order to help save the lives of the roughly 356,000 Americans who are the victims of an out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest. Representative DeLauro will also meet with the leaders at Defibtech to discuss their commitment to domestic manufacturing and the ongoing need to secure critical US supply chains.

Bob Reinhardt, President/CEO at Defibtech, said the visit is an encouraging show of support for increasing public access to AEDs. "It is our mission at Defibtech to continue to help save lives through our advanced medical technology, and we work every day to help ensure immediate AED access to every single individual who needs it. Defibtech's goal is to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and increase the deployment of AEDs so that more lives are saved. We are proud to have the support of Congresswoman DeLauro in this goal."

WHO: Congressman Rose DeLauro (D-CT-6)

WHERE: Defibtech, LLC

741 Boston Post Road

Suite 201

Guilford, CT 06437

WHEN: Thursday, March 24th at 11:00 AM

Defibtech LLC is a leader and innovator in the design and manufacture of life-saving resuscitation devices including automated external defibrillators (AEDs), mechanical chest compressors, and related accessories. Our medical technology devices provide easy to use resuscitation equipment that public safety, healthcare providers, and bystanders depend on every day.

With more than 450,000 AED units shipped worldwide, Defibtech is committed to saving lives by producing the best AEDs that advanced medical technology has to offer.

Headquartered in Guilford, Conn., all of Defibtech's life-saving products are conceived and developed in-house and are designed and built in the United States at our state-of-the-art facilities. Owned by a leading international medical device manufacturer, Nihon Kohden, Defibtech is committed to designing and creating products that help communities around the world respond to sudden cardiac arrest. For more information about Defibtech and its products, visit www.defibtech.com.

Shipped worldwide, Defibtech is committed to saving lives by producing the best AEDs that advanced medical technology has to offer.

CONTACT: AJ Pace

Vice President, Global Marketing

203-453-6654 x 113 (office)

203-927-2072 (mobile)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Defibtech