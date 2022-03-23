From Bestselling Author, Inspirational Leader, and Businessman Touré Roberts: A New Personal Navigation Guide Featuring Barrier Breaking Insight into How to Live the Most Impactful Life Possible

"Balance: Positioning Yourself to Do All Things Well" by Touré Roberts challenges readers seeking equilibrium and productivity in the midst of chaos and noise to go beyond being self-aware to soul-aware in an enlightening step-by-step guide that adds value with every page

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling author, businessman, producer, and popular inspirational leader Touré Roberts today announced that his third book, Balance: Positioning Yourself to Do All Things Well, will be released on April 26, 2022. In Balance, Roberts guides readers through an eye-opening journey that unpacks a revolutionary formula for breaking the patterns of inconsistency that keep them from being their best, leaving behind past hit-or-miss cycles and unlocking successful outcomes in life, love and business.

This illuminating guide brings a unique perspective to the evasive concept of balance. Transcending familiar theories of work-life balance, in the book, Roberts teaches that balance is a state of existence that, when realized, brings forth not only the highest version of an individual but optimizes their life's output. As he unpacks the concept of balance with stunning relatability, Roberts connects with readers on every level. His easy-to-grasp style of teaching and unabashed vulnerability shed light on a missing link and source of longing in the human experience — the innate desire for Balance.

As an author, speaker, entrepreneur, CEO, the lead pastor of a global movement, a devoted husband and a father of six, Roberts understands firsthand the importance of finding true balance in one's life.

"Balance is not about learning to effectively give pieces of yourself to important parts of your life," said Roberts. "It's about knowing and becoming your entire self—and then giving from your wholeness to everyone and everything within the context of your life."

Using life-changing principles gleaned from his own personal experiences in relationships, leadership and business, Roberts' book stands out as a relatable, eye-opening resource that will not only educate, but inspire. Key topics include:

The Power of No , which unpacks why "no" is the most powerful word in your vocabulary

There's No Team in I , a paradigm-shifting exploration of the difference between being selfish and a term Roberts coins as being "self-ful"

The 5 Signs of Imbalance , which helps you quickly identify imbalances in your life and effectively respond before crisis hits

Balance after the Blow, a step-by-step guide to get you back on your feet after experiencing an unexpected setback

A personal navigation guide like no other, Balance enables readers to chart a path to productivity, peace, positivity, purpose, and unlimited possibilities.

Balance: Positioning Yourself to Do All Things Well is available for pre-order here .

Touré Roberts is a bestselling author, businessman, pastor, producer and influencer of influencers. Most widely known as the founder of ONE (formerly One Church LA), Touré is also the bestselling author of two other books, "Purpose Awakening: Discover the Epic Idea that Motivated Your Birth" and "Wholeness: Winning in Life From the Inside Out." Touré's work has been featured on most major news outlets including CBS, MSNBC and Good Morning America in addition to guest appearances on the Discovery Channel, OWN, BET, and TV One. He has also served as a consultant on a FOX network drama series, a writer for TV One, and co-executive producer on a multi-cam sitcom, the pilot of which was acquired by ABC in 2019.

Touré shares his life with his spouse and best friend, author, businesswoman, pastor and popular women's influencer Sarah Jakes Roberts. The Roberts have six children together and reside in Los Angeles.

