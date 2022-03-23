[24]7.ai Wins Frost & Sullivan Award for Best Practices Customer Leadership in the Customer Experience (CX) Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in omnichannel conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and contact center services, announced today that it received the Best Practices Customer Leadership award in Customer Experience (CX). The award was presented to [24]7.ai by Frost & Sullivan, world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies. This award recognizes the company for offering products or services customers find highly valuable regarding overall price, performance, and quality.

[24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer experience solutions (PRNewswire)

Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. [24]7.ai combines vertical expertise, 20 years of contact center and AI experience, and a deep understanding of human behavior to improve customer interactions and brand loyalty, ensuring cost-effective operations and revenue growth. Additionally, [24]7.ai allows customers to choose a cloud platform or a managed service and offers the opportunity to outsource its agent services. Its conversational AI predicts consumer intent with significant accuracy and uses a holistic approach in which bots support agents and agents train bots, augmenting agent productivity and satisfaction and improving CSAT scores.

In response to this award recognition, Alpa Shah, VP of Customer Experience at Frost & Sullivan, said, "Empowering employees with the right tools to make their jobs easier, creating the best work environment with opportunities to feel connected with the company, and understanding cultural and flexible schedule needs are the ingredients for a successful recipe. In addition, when agents stay longer with a company, cost efficiencies are amplified. As a leading contact center outsourcer, [24]7.ai is dialed into how to deliver on all these aspects. With its strong overall performance, [24]7.ai earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award."

Learn more about [24]7.ai here.

Follow us on Twitter: @247ai and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-7-ai

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/247US

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contact

Tejiri Ohwahwa

Content Marketing Manager

media@247.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE [24]7.ai