SEEKR TECHNOLOGIES IS SELECTED BY SEMANTIC AI FOR JOINT PROJECT THAT EXPOSES RUSSIAN THREATS DURING UKRAINE CRISIS

The partnership will track open-source data for the intelligence community to evaluate potential threats towards the U.S. and its allies

VIENNA, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr Technologies Inc, an internet technology company, announced today it is partnering with Semantic AI, a leader for the past two decades in COTS enterprise intelligence and investigative software, to offer to the U.S. government persistent monitoring of open-source data that may contain threats from Russia― targeting NATO, the EU, U.S., and other members of the global community opposed to Russia's invasion on Ukraine and its people.

Seekr Logo (PRNewswire)

Seekr analyzes the quality of information, adherence to journalistic principles, and reliability of each news article.

The partnership agreement combines Seekr's independent search engine, which is powered by proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and offers objective results with advanced information analysis to assist users in judging the quality of content, with Semantic AI's flagship product, Cortex Enterprise Intelligence Platform (Cortex EIP).

"Seekr technology, paired with Semantic AI's augmented intelligence platform, will provide unprecedented ability to identify coordinated inauthentic behavior, in time to take meaningful action," said Pat Condo, CEO of Seekr.

Seekr works by taking a given query and applying a suite of machine-learning algorithms, evaluating all results, with the same scrutiny as a data scientist and expert journalist. Seekr AI analyzes the quality of information, adherence to journalistic principles, and general reliability for each result. Whenever Seekr's AI detects events like persuasive techniques, title exaggeration, clickbait, etc., it impacts the overall score. The Seekr Score algorithms generate a mathematically based rating of the content to allow people to make more informed choices about what they read before they click. Along with its government applications, Semantic AI brings Cortex EIP to leading commercial enterprises, offering advanced data-to-decision support across the organization. The platform takes any data from any source―applying deep analytical techniques, including AI ―to automatically generate reports and dynamic dashboards, enabling users to counter threats and exploit opportunities. Built on a ground-breaking graph-based datastore, Cortex EIP is ideally suited for uncovering hidden connections between people, places, organizations, and events.

Semantic AI, a leading Open-Source Intelligence software provider, has worked with the U.S. Government for over 20 years to fuse, analyze, visualize, and automatically create actionable intelligence. Cortex EIP has proven to be instrumental in effective programs in the Department of Defense, intelligence community, and law enforcement since the 9/11 terrorist events in 2001.

"By combining Seekr's search technology with Cortex EIP's augmented analytics platform, we will be able to identify, attribute, and counter threats hidden in open-source data from virtually any source," added Richard "Chip" Harrison, CEO of Semantic AI.

About Seekr Technologies Inc.

Seekr is a privately held internet technology company that prioritizes transparency and empowers user choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Current services include an independent search engine powered by AI technology, which evaluates information and presents a Seekr Score and Political Lean Indicator. Seekr is committed to giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find trustworthy content in context.

About Semantic AI – Celebrating 20 Years

Semantic AI is a privately held software firm headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Alexandria, VA. In 2001, after 9/11, Semantic AI was among the first to use graph-based analysis to support the U.S.'s counter-terrorism mission. Semantic AI technology is now utilized across commercial, government, and non-profit sectors, including data-driven challenges in financial institutions, cyber, enterprise threat intelligence, sporting integrity, and critical infrastructure/supply chain management. Our mission is to make humans, not machines, smarter so they can make extraordinary decisions. Learn more about Semantic AI and our solutions by visiting our website, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact: Erika Cruz, ecruz@seekr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seekr Technologies