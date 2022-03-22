Commonwealth Prevention Alliance Launches 2022 Prevention Happens Here Campaign

Materials for prevention professionals to raise awareness about substance use prevention and positive mental health

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance (CPA), a private non-profit whose mission is to support prevention professionals in PA in eliminating substance misuse and risk-related behaviors, is proud to launch its 2022 Prevention Happens Here campaign. Created during Pennsylvania's Prevention Week 2021 celebration to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health, CPA is encouraging the use of the Prevention Happens Here campaign with organizations, coalitions, and communities across Pennsylvania to highlight the effectiveness of preventing substance use and mental health issues.

"Our hope with this campaign is to rally everyone to the cause to promote prevention efforts year-round by offering support and recognition to community prevention partners who work tirelessly towards building healthier kids, families and adults all across the commonwealth," says Jeff Hanley, CPA Executive Director. "Prevention efforts happen in many settings, and now, more than ever, we want to support our partners in their efforts to raise awareness for prevention and early intervention strategies that can reduce the impact of substance use and mental health issues."

The campaign will aid prevention professionals in their efforts to reach parents, educators, doctors, law enforcement, faith-based and policy-makers, and raise awareness of the resources that are available to help them understand the role they can play in amplifying prevention efforts.

Prevention Happens Here campaign goals aim to:

Promote and highlight local prevention programming and initiatives Support and recognize local, county, or state prevention partners Involve communities and schools to raise awareness of effective programs that prevent substance use disorder and mental health issues

"We hope prevention partners across Pennsylvania will utilize the ideas, capacity building, tools, and resources to help individuals and communities make substance use prevention happen every day," says Hanley. "Nurturing public awareness of ways to avoid problems with alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and other drugs, racism, LGBTQ+ prejudices, and mental health is a constant challenge. We need all the help we can get."

To participate in the Prevention Happens Here Campaign, prevention professionals can download brandable materials, and disseminate posters and other items throughout the community by visiting www.PAStart.org/PreventionHappensHere .

Pennsylvania's Prevention Week 2022 will take place on May 8-14 coinciding with National Prevention Week . CPA's Annual Prevention Conference will take place June 21-24, 2022, hosting both in person and virtual sessions at the Penn Stater Hotel in State College. Registration will be open mid-March.

About The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance

The foremost voice of prevention in Pennsylvania, CPA is a member-driven, grassroots organization whose mission is to support prevention professionals in eliminating substance misuse. We are a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. Since 1976, CPA has kept the needs and concerns of the prevention professional and the field of substance misuse prevention as its key focus, and today it continues to be the foremost voice for prevention in Pennsylvania. To learn more, please visit www.commonwealthpreventionalliance.org.

