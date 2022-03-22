BROAD STREET REALTY INC. APPOINTS DONNA BRANDIN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCQX: BRST), a fully integrated and self-managed publicly owned real estate company uniquely focused on Essential grocery anchored and mixed-use assets, announces the appointment of Donna Brandin as a member of Board of Directors effective immediately.

Michael Z. Jacoby, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "I am humbled that someone of Donna's caliber has agreed to serve on our Board and looking forward to working with her on the continued success at the company".

Ms. Brandin serves on the board of directors of Nuveen Global Cities REIT, Inc., a public, non-listed real estate investment trust ("REIT"), where she serves as the chairperson of the Audit Committee. Ms. Brandin also serves on the board of directors of Cion Man Residential REIT, Inc., a non-public REIT, where she serves as the chair of the Audit Committee. From April 2008 to June 2018, she served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Lightstone Group. In addition, during this time period she served as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Principal Accounting Officer of five public, non-listed REITs sponsored by the Lightstone Group. From July 2004 to September 2007, Ms. Brandin was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), the largest publicly traded multifamily REIT in the country. Ms. Brandin holds a B.S. in Business Administration: Accounting from Kutztown University and a master's in Finance from St. Louis University. In 2021, Ms. Brandin completed the Corporate Directors Certificate Program at Harvard Business School of Executive Education.

About Broad Street Realty, Inc.

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is uniquely focused on Essential grocery anchored and mixed-use assets located in densely populated technology employment hubs and higher education centers within the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Colorado Markets. Our goals are to find assets with both sustainable cash flow and the opportunity to drive same store NOI. Our highly experienced leadership team, their historic success and industry relationships, a disciplined investment approach, analytic expertise, and an obsession over customer service allow for us to grow AFFO at a better rate than our peers.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our estimates, expectations, predictions and forecasts of our future business plans and financial and operating performance and/or results, as well as statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. When we use the words "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or similar expressions or their negatives, as well as statements in future tense, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such information is necessarily subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of the Company's management. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

View original content:

SOURCE Broad Street Realty, Inc.