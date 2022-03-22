Ardent Mills Opens New State-of-the-Art Mill at Port Redwing, With Increased Capabilities to Service Customers

The Tampa-area mill delivers real-time near-infrared analysis, automation enhancements and bolstered food safety capabilities to further enhance efficiency and product consistency for customers

DENVER, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announces the opening of its brand-new state-of-the-art Port Redwing Mill in Gibsonton, Florida. The mill builds upon Ardent Mills' strategic growth plan by strengthening supply chain agility, increasing efficiency and product consistency, and expanding the ability to meet customer needs.

The 150,000-square foot mill has the ability to produce up to 1.75 million lbs. of flour per day and is strategically located for rail, ocean and truck access. The facility's 10 acres encompass a mill, grain storage elevator and cleaning house in addition to an office, and multiple packaging, warehouse and storage locations.

"The ability to deliver safe, consistent products to our customers – day in and day out – serves as our greatest competitive advantage," said Steve Neely, Port Redwing Plant Manager. "Harnessing data-powered technology, deeply rooted industry expertise and people-first practices, Port Redwing realizes our vision to be the trusted partner and meet our customers' evolving needs."

Port Redwing produces all-purpose, whole-wheat, high-gluten, cake and bread flours. Notable features include:

Real-time data analysis and automation including industry-first near-infrared grain analysis and automatic, high-speed packaging lines.

Rapid line intervention and issue management , which allows for the production line to be stopped, assessed and, if needed, corrected with minimal downtime.

Bolstered on-site storage capacity of up to 4.1 million bushels, critical in managing sudden supply chain shifts or in case of a natural disaster.

"For five decades, Ardent Mills has enjoyed the privilege of being a part of the Tampa community and it's been amazing to see the city grow and change," said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. "We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and this robust community through our brand new, state-of-the-art Port Redwing Mill. This mill is a testament to our commitment to transform how the world is nourished and drive innovation across plant-based ingredients."

Construction on Port Redwing began in 2019 and will be complete by the end of March.

