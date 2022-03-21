LifeNet Health LifeSciences will showcase innovative all-human research solutions at SOT ToxExpo

Featuring pre-clinical research solutions to include an all-human triculture model, thyrocytes for use in 3D models, and genotyped human hepatocytes

A series of engaging events during SOT will offer researchers opportunities to connect directly with LifeNet Health LifeSciences subject matter experts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health LifeSciences, a leader in all-human biomedical research solutions, will showcase a unique new triculture system during the Society of Toxicology Annual Meeting and ToxExpo in San Diego, March 27-31. The triculture system is the first all-human liver model to offer unparalleled human relevance, along with a new level of reproducibility and predictability.

LifeNet Health LifeSciences will also offer a live exhibitor-hosted session and four poster presentations at SOT – in addition to showcasing a full portfolio of human-based cell, biospecimen, and cell-model solutions, including primary human hepatocytes and liver non-parenchymal cells; snap frozen and FFPE block liver tissue samples; healthy and diseased tissues for comparative studies; and a prospective research biospecimen program.

"Increasingly, use of human cells and tissues is a must-have during every stage of the drug discovery pipeline," said Louis Dias, General Manager of LifeNet Health LifeSciences. "Our unique innovations bring new levels of precision and consistency to in vitro biology, to accelerate development of safer, more effective treatments."

SOT attendees can learn more by visiting the LifeNet Health LifeSciences subject matter experts at booth #2204. Additional activities during the meeting include:

Chief Scientist Ed LeCluyse , PhD, will offer an exhibitor-hosted session on the new LifeNet Health LifeSciences triculture system on March 28 from 9 to 10 a.m. PST .

Scientist Eda Rogers , PhD, will present a poster titled "An In Vitro Human Thyroid Model to Screen and Classify Thyroid-Disrupting Chemicals with Various Modes of Action" on March 28 from 2:30 to 4:15 p.m. PST .

Mary Jane Cunningham , PhD, Director for Clinical Applications and Services, will present a poster titled "Application of Activity Scoring System to Analyze Trends in Primary Human Hepatocytes' Donor Genotypes" on March 29 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. PST .

Scientist Jessica Weaver , PhD, will present a poster titled "Characterization of Morphology, Longevity, and Functionality in an All-Human Cell Based Tri-Culture System" on March 30 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PST .

Dr. LeCluyse will present a poster titled "An In Vitro Tri-Culture System to Assess Compound-Induced Hepatic Clearance of Thyroxine in Humans," based on research from Kristina Wolf , PhD, in collaboration with Corteva Agriscience, on March 30 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PST .

