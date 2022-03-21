Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet and Urban Bonfire Announce the Formation of Pleina Group

A New Company Focused on Creating the Best Outdoor Living Experiences at Home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the start of spring and the outdoor entertaining season for many, Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet and Urban Bonfire today announced they have merged to form Pleina Group, a new multi-brand holding company. These two leading outdoor cooking and entertaining companies will each remain independent entities with no changes in headquarter locations, manufacturing processes or existing partnerships.

Pleina Group is a multi-brand holding company with a mission to bring forward the finest products, designs and experiences for creating lasting memories outdoors. (PRNewswire)

"Kalamazoo and Urban Bonfire have a long history of collaboration rooted in a common passion and commitment to delivering the highest standards of client experience possible," said Pete Georgiadis, Chairman and CEO of Pleina Group and Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet. "We are thrilled to leverage our collective knowledge and resources to envision, create and deliver the world's finest outdoor cooking and entertaining experiences for our clients."

The coming together of the two companies creates a valuable industry leader, drawing on more than 120 combined years of craftsmanship and innovation. Michigan-based Kalamazoo continues its relentless passion for outdoor cooking, developing world-class appliances and cabinetry with unrivaled performance, quality and design. Québec-based Urban Bonfire, a premier designer and manufacturer of functional, beautiful and high-performance outdoor kitchens and entertainment solutions, seamlessly integrates with most major outdoor appliance brands and countertop surface options.

"I am truly thrilled to be a part of Pleina Group and the limitless future of opportunity to grow and enhance our clients' outdoor cooking and entertaining memories," said Ryan Bloom, President of Urban Bonfire and Chief Vision Officer of Pleina Group. "As respected leaders and brands in this rapidly evolving industry, the combined vision of Urban Bonfire and Kalamazoo creates a unique platform for collaboration on future products, programs and solutions for our clients and professional partners"

Current dealers and brand partners of Kalamazoo and Urban Bonfire are encouraged to contact their direct brand representatives with any questions. Members of the press can contact Ryan Gartman, Senior Manager, Public Relations, at rgartman@kalamazoogourmet.com for more information.

ABOUT KALAMAZOO OUTDOOR GOURMET

Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet is the leading manufacturer of world-class appliances and cabinetry for outdoor cooking and entertaining. A passion for the joy of outdoor cooking and a deep commitment to exceptional performance, quality and design are the keys to the company's success. Kalamazoo's rich history of craftsmanship and expertise in metal fabrication began more than a century ago in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The company prides itself on its meticulous hand-craftsmanship and category-defining innovation that continues to raise the industry bar. Kalamazoo's distinctive products are available globally through select retailers, certified design professionals and the company's website .

ABOUT URBAN BONFIRE

Urban Bonfire designs and manufactures functional, beautiful and high-performance outdoor kitchen and entertainment solutions for clients around the world. With a fully integrated in-house design team, efficient manufacturing and compatibility with most major outdoor appliances and countertop surfaces, Urban Bonfire is a market leader in outdoor space activation centered around family, friends, food and lasting memories. Urban Bonfire's offices, design studio and manufacturing facilities are based in Montreal, Canada. Urban Bonfire's products and services are available through a large and growing network of Dealer Partners across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, and offers a unique Professional Partners program for industry-leading design and architecture firms. For more information, please visit www.urbanbonfire.com

ABOUT PLEINA GROUP

Pleina Group is a newly formed multi-brand holding company with a mission to bring forward the finest products, designs and experiences for creating lasting memories outdoors.

