Quarterhill Provides Update to Q4 and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Announcement

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) announces that it will now release its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, on Monday, March 21, 2022, instead of Tuesday March 22, 2022. Bret Kidd, President and CEO, and Steve Thompson, Interim CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 21, 2022.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1528257&tp_key=1d

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6392 (Toll Free)

To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8659 (International)

Replay Information

Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1528257&tp_key=1d

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on March 21, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 28, 2022, at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677.

Conference ID: 31380252 and Replay Passcode: 380252

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com

View original content:

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.