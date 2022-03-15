Sweets & Snacks Expo Announces New Show Locations for 2024 and Beyond

Largest Candy and Snack Trade Show in North America Heads to Indianapolis and Las Vegas

AVENTURA, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Confectioners Association today announced that its Sweets & Snacks Expo will make a historic move to host the premier trade show for the confectionery and snack industries in a rotation between Indianapolis and Las Vegas over the next ten years. This announcement comes as the show convenes to celebrate 25 years of candy and snack innovation.

Beginning in 2024, the Sweets & Snacks Expo will cycle through a rotation of two years at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, followed by one year at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas until 2032. In May, McCormick Place in Chicago will host the 2022 & 2023 Sweets and Snacks Expos.

"Indianapolis and Las Vegas are the right fit to meet the growing demand for our show and enable it to continue providing the innovation, insights and connections that the candy and snacks industries want and need," said John Downs, NCA president & CEO. "This decision is all about the show's future, and it was driven by our exhibitor and attendee community, for our exhibitor and attendee community."

The decision to relocate the Sweets & Snacks Expo to Indianapolis and Las Vegas was made after careful deliberation by the Sweets & Snacks Expo Committee, which is chaired by Ferrero/Fannie May Confections Vice President of Sales and Business Development Ed Seibolt, and the NCA Board of Trustees. In 2021, the show relocated to Indianapolis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We saw great success in Indianapolis during the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo, with many attendees expressing a desire to return," said Seibolt. "Similarly, Las Vegas is an international destination with the facilities and attractions to help the Sweets & Snacks Expo continue to scale. I believe all parties will benefit tremendously from everything our new host cities have to offer."

The Sweets & Snacks Expo brings together confectionery and snack retailers, manufacturers and suppliers to showcase the latest product innovations. Every year, the show has a significant economic impact on its host city; in 2022, the show is expected to generate $21 million for the City of Chicago.

"It has been a great pleasure engaging with the staff, board, and business members of the National Confectioners Association over the past 18 months and hosting the Sweets & Snacks Expo last June," said Leonard Hoops, president & CEO of Visit Indy. "After the success of the 2021 show under particularly challenging conditions, Indy and the NCA were clearly a natural fit for long-term growth. The 2024 show can't come soon enough and we look forward to hosting these amazing people and businesses, small and large, for many years to come."

"We are honored the National Confectioners Association selected Las Vegas as a host city for the Sweets & Snacks Expo," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "We look forward to welcoming the world's best candy and snack makers to the destination with an 'Only Vegas' experience."

The full schedule of locations for the Sweets & Snacks Expo over the next decade is as follows. The show will continue to be held in May each year.

2022 – McCormick Place in Chicago

2023 – McCormick Place in Chicago

2024 – Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis

2025 – Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis

2026 – Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas

2027 – Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis

2028 – Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis

2029 – Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas

2030 – Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis .

2031 – Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis .

2032 – Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas .

Visit SweetsAndSnacks.com to learn more about this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo and register to attend the show.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

The health and safety of the Sweets & Snacks Expo community remain a top priority. Show management will abide by state and local public health COVID-19 requirements and CDC guidance to keep visitors at the show safe. Visit SweetsAndSnacks.com/COVID-19 to learn more about the Sweets & Snacks Expo's COVID-19 safety policies.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year. Making chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and work to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Lauren Boland

Lauren.Boland@CandyUSA.com

Director of Communications

330-571-3693

The Sweets & Snacks Expo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Confectioners Association