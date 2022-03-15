MODSQUAD WINS 2022 STEVIE® AWARD FOR SALES AND CUSTOMER SERVICE FOR BEST CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT INITIATIVE

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ModSquad , the leader in outsourced CX services, announced the company is a 2022 winner of the Silver Stevie ® Award for Sales and Customer Service . ModSquad took home the award in the Best Customer Engagement Initiative category for their work with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry competed this year. Over 150 worldwide professionals in eight specialized judging committees determined the winners. The competition included more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

Founded in 2007 by CEO Amy Pritchard, ModSquad provides Customer Experience (CX) services to the world's biggest brands. The Stevie Award judges generously praised ModSquad's approach to CX services, stating, "Scaling moderation isn't just about adding more people. It's about putting the policies and procedures, workflows, and best practices in place that make the team consistent and efficient." They also cited ModSquad's "great work," "great initiative," and the company's overall impressive achievements, noting that the "numbers talk for themselves."

"We're thrilled to be honored by the Stevie Awards for the fifth time," said Pritchard. "ModSquad's unique approach to providing great customer experiences on behalf of our clients continues to resonate with the Stevie Awards judging committee. We appreciate this ongoing recognition of our amazing Mods and the empathetic, spirited professionalism they bring to many millions of customer engagements each year."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

About ModSquad

ModSquad leads the Customer Experience (CX) Service industry. Top brands around the globe turn to us for customer support, content moderation, trust and safety, community management, and social media services.

Since 2007, we've been reinventing traditional outsourcing. We embraced remote and steered clear of cubicles in soulless call centers. We secure our distributed team with Cubeless, our patent-pending security platform. We deploy our services by the hour rather than saddle you with inefficient FTEs. And our Mods are so experienced and empathetic it isn't fair to call them "agents" – so we don't. We are the Mods!

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

