BOVIET SOLAR LAUNCHES NEW SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar, a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC PV cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV Modules, has launched new corporate social media pages for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The new social media pages are introduced on the heels of a new company website. Social media will complement the website by providing information about Boviet Solar, its products and services, and its customers, in a conversational and interactive manner. Boviet Solar expects to reach clients, potential clients, the solar community, and people interested in solar through its social media presence.

"Social media is the ideal forum for sharing not only company information but also ideas and concepts related to solar energy and renewable energy. We look forward to building our online presence and engaging and networking with virtual communities on the leading social media platforms," said Sienna Cen, President, Boviet Solar USA.

"Like our new website, our new social media aligns with our new company mission, vision, culture and growth plans," Cen added.

The new social media pages, which will offer information about Boviet Solar's core business, new product introductions, solar projects and industry news, can be found at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/boviet-solar-usa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bovietsolartechnology/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BovietSolarTech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Boviet-Solar-Technology-101861935765888

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Its PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL/DNV-GL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar's USA headquarters are in San José, California and its global headquarters are located in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

