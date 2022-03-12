Rally House Continues Growth in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The local family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, opens their 3rd store in the Oklahoma Friday, March 11th. The new location is located at 7642 W Reno Ave in the OKC Outlets, across from Polo Ralph Lauren and Reebok.

Rally House expanded into Oklahoma in 2021 by opening Rally House Penn Square in June, and Rally House Norman in August. "It was so exciting to begin the Rally House footprint in Oklahoma last year," said District Manager Jessica Butler. "Oklahoma and OKC are packed with incredibly enthusiastic sports fans. With the selection of product that we bring to Oklahoma, we provide everything that fans are searching for with an easy and enjoyable shopping experience. We are thrilled to continue opening stores throughout the state in 2022!"

Rally House is proud to continue expansion in Oklahoma and Oklahoma City in 2022 with the best assortment of area team and locally inspired apparel and merchandise. Their inventory is filled with the most popular and unique styles. Whether a customer is looking for a new gameday outfit, hosting a watch party or looking to add to their team gear with a hat or tumbler, Rally House provides an abundance of options to choose from.

In addition to selling local Oklahoma-inspired apparel and gifts, the new location provides merchandise for area pro teams OKC Thunder, OKC Dodgers, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Kansas City Chiefs. They also have a wide assortment of college gear for Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Tulsa Golden Hurricanes and Central Oklahoma Broncos.

Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 100 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more local updates, head to https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-okc-outlets or follow Rally House OKC Outlets on Facebook (@RallyOKCoutlets) and Instagram (@rally.okcoutlets).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

