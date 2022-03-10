WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER ANNOUNCES ALL-NEW CHERRY LIMEADE AND BLACKBERRY LEMONADE FLAVORS TO CELEBRATE SUMMER NOSTALGIA After 10 months of flavor development, Waterloo has reimagined two new favorite flavors, now available at retailers nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic fruit flavors and lively carbonation, today announced two new flavors with the launch of its Cherry Limeade and Blackberry Lemonade sparkling waters. The new offerings are perfect for elevating everyday moments, getting creative with cocktails and mocktails or packing in a cooler for outdoor adventures.

The all-new flavors are nostalgic and refreshing, and of course, free of sugar, calories and sweeteners, like all Waterloo varieties. The Blackberry Lemonade flavor offers a dynamic twist on classic country lemonade with complex, ripe and juicy blackberry notes layered in, while Cherry Limeade features a reminiscent blend of lime citrus and bright red cherries with notes of grenadine, pomegranate, and orange citrus.

"At Waterloo, our commitment to flavor is at the core of everything we do," says Jason Shiver, Waterloo CEO. "We've generated a passionate group of Waterloo fans that continue to tell us that our authentic flavors taste just like they are supposed to taste. Our new Cherry Limeade and Blackberry Lemonade flavors continue to deliver on that promise."

Like all Waterloo flavors, the two new flavor innovations are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely authentic fruit-inspired taste and aroma for an overall clean, crisp, and refreshing experience that supports healthy, active lifestyles. For fans who want more ways to enjoy our better-for-you Waterloo Cherry Limeade and Blackberry Lemonade all year long, Waterloo has also introduced recipes featuring the new flavors, including the refreshing Blackberry Cucumber Collins and the sweet & tart Cherry Berry Smash.

"Our flavor authenticity is what drives people to drink Waterloo," said Adam Price, SVP of Operations and Flavor Development Lead at Waterloo. "We know that flavor goes beyond just taste. When developing new offerings, we're also perfecting the aroma, mouthfeel, carbonation and more, to ensure our consumers get the full experience they expect from us. When creating our Cherry Limeade and Blackberry Lemonade innovations, we tinkered with the flavors for over 10 months to craft authentic flavors that transport you back to the carefree days of summer."

To kick off the launch, Waterloo will make a splash at South by Southwest® (SXSW®), the premier conference and festival that celebrates the convergence of tech, film and music, education and culture in Austin from 3/11 – 3/20/22. As a proud partner, Waterloo will make the refreshing new flavors available for attendees across lounges, venues and select events, and through traveling sparkling water stands on wheels.

Waterloo Cherry Limeade and Blackberry Lemonade sparkling waters are available at HEB, Central Market, Hy-Vee and Whole Foods nationwide this month. Additional distribution at Target and other major retailers across the country will continue rolling out in April and beyond. For more information and to find a retailer near you, please visit drinkwaterloo.com.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. We at Waterloo aim for moments of 'wow' – with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook. #wesipdifferent #doyouwaterloo

