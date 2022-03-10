Starburst Aerospace Opens Applications for SCALE Accelerator Spring Cohort

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the world's first and only global aerospace accelerator and advisory firm, today announced that applications are open to join its SCALE Accelerator's Spring Cohort. SCALE, a joint collaboration between Starburst and UCLA funded by a 2020 Venture Challenge grant of $1.4 million from the US Economic Development Administration, is an accelerator designed to inspire pre-seed and seed stage startups, entrepreneurs and investors to pursue the advancement of novel technologies with aerospace applications.

As of March 1, 2022 applications for SCALE's spring cohort are open and the deadline to apply is March 31, 2022. The program will run from May 2 – July 28, 2022 and includes lectures, workshops, special events, and mentorship, all working together to help startups mature technology, raise capital, and push products into the market. The accelerator will build on the region's existing aerospace ecosystem, connecting and aligning entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, academia, and governments.

"After an extremely successful and inspiring summer SCALE program, we are thrilled to open applications for the spring cohort," said Van Espahbodi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Starburst. "SCALE expands our ability to support aerospace startups at all stages of growth, from ideation through investment, as well as build the next generation of aerospace startups in the Los Angeles area. We look forward to keeping the momentum going."

Starburst is currently operating eight accelerators globally with more in development, playing a key role in technological advancement and commercialization across the industry. Its global influence as a pioneer throughout the aviation and aerospace industry and long track record accelerating high-tech startups, from pre-seed through Series A and beyond, will ensure the effective development of these technological advancements into successful commercial ventures.

Interested entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors are encouraged to visit the website at https://starburst.aero/scale-accelerator/ to learn more.

