Reynolds and DRAIVER Partnership Expands Company's Retail Anywhere Approach

DAYTON, Ohio, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, a leading provider of automotive dealership software, documents, and professional services, announced today a partnership with DRAIVER, an on-demand vehicle delivery platform for dealerships and fleets. This partnership will offer the patented DRAIVER Vehicle Logistics Platform and Driver Contractor Marketplace directly from Reynolds Retail Management System.

Reynolds' "Retail Anywhere" approach helps dealers manage every area of the dealership, creating a seamless, end-to-end retailing process that can meet consumers wherever they are – in-store, online, or both – without sacrificing the control or profitability of a sale, the accuracy of a transaction, or the efficiency of employees.

DRAIVER's scalable AI-driven logistics platform eliminates inefficiency and wasted resources from every vehicle move by opening up digital lines of communication between stores, providing access to a network of fully-vetted and insured contract drivers, and offering third-party integration with Uber rideshare services.

The new partnership represents a strategic expansion of Retail Anywhere to include DRAIVER's "move any vehicle, anywhere, anytime" capability.

"Reynolds is constantly looking for ways to give our dealer partners a competitive edge, and partnering with DRAIVER helps solve the problem of inefficient logistics many dealers face," said Chris Walsh, President of Reynolds.

"The unique DRAIVER logistics technology platform helps dealers retail anywhere by offering complete digital retailing, service valet, and other critical consumer services," Walsh added. "By providing access to a national driver contractor marketplace as well as full Uber integration, the platform makes logistics easier to track and ultimately profit from."

"We are thrilled to be working with Reynolds and Reynolds, because it gives dealers access to vehicle logistics and customer mobility capabilities they need to compete and thrive," said Anthony Monteiro, Chief Revenue Officer of DRAIVER. "With a couple of mouse clicks, dealers will be able to schedule, track, and implement service valet, home deliveries, rideshare, and dispatch any vehicle move right from their Reynolds system. This brings efficiency, cost and risk reduction, and scalability to services that dealers have traditionally struggled to offer but that consumers and OEMs now expect."

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, in the U.K., and Europe. (www.reyrey.com)

About DRAIVER

DRAIVER pioneered best-in-class AI logistics software combined with a national vetted and insured driver marketplace. DRAIVER services 48 states across the U.S. and has expanded operations to Mexico and several other Latin American countries in 2022. Clients range from global fleet and rental companies, OEMs, and large automotive groups, to single location businesses. (www.draiver.com)

