Organizations in Saudi Arabia Gain Edge in Race to Transform with Industry-Specific Cloud Solutions from Infor <legend role="h2">Companies in manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, and automotive embrace industry-focused cloud ERP solutions to digitize and tap new opportunities</legend>

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia as it seeks to help organizations across sectors including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and automotive, digitally transform with industry-specific cloud solutions.

Saudi Arabia was the highest-growth region for Infor Middle East Africa in FY21, and the company is expanding its workforce in the kingdom across various business lines. This includes the appointment of Islam Elberimbali as sales director for Saudi Arabia in January to spearhead the firm's growth, which will be key to achieving Infor's target of tripling its business in the MEA region by 2025.

Saudi Arabia's cloud market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.5% between 2021-2030 to reach a value of $10.5 billion in 2030, according to QuantAlign Research. This growing availability of cloud will be a boon for organizations in Saudi Arabia, which is encouraging digitization efforts as part of diversification plans under Saudi Vision 2030.

But while cloud is a key pillar of digital transformation, organizations will also need to adopt specialized, industry-specific cloud-based software solutions to maximize the potential of their transformation efforts.

"One of the reasons we're experiencing solid growth in Saudi Arabia is that our cloud ERP software is industry-specific and designed for the different needs of high-growth sectors including industrial manufacturing, distribution, automotive, and healthcare," Elberimbali said. "Our solutions are highly effective at helping companies gain full visibility of their operations and enabling them to automate their systems to increase performance and utilization."

Infor is already working with numerous organizations in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Bugshan, Zahid Tractor, Hafil Transportation Co., AutoWorld and a growing number of premier car dealerships, on ambitious digital transformation initiatives.

AutoWorld, which is part of SEDCO Holding, a pioneer in auto leasing in the kingdom, recently completed its deployment of Infor CloudSuite Equipment and Infor People Solutions to help spearhead its digital transformation supported by Infor Consulting Services and running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Zahid Tractor, a Saudi Arabia-based Zahid Group company that supplies construction machinery and commercial vehicles, successfully deployed Infor M3 for Equipment to streamline and gain visibility across all departments in 2021.

Infor also works extensively with Saudi Bugshan, a conglomerate that comprises 47 companies. The organization, which is involved in food & beverage, distribution & trading, healthcare, real estate, hospitality, education, and automotive, deployed solutions including Infor LN for manufacturing to provide a single integrated digital platform and help it transform and automate key business functions including human capital management, customer relationship management, finance, procurement, warehouse, and supply chain management.

"Organizations across the country are keen to move on from legacy systems by migrating to the cloud to gain the agility they need to grow their business, respond to challenges in the market and tap new opportunities," Elberimbali added. "We're excited to help Saudi Arabian organizations transform and play a key role in delivering the aims of Saudi Vision 2030."

