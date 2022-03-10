Moneytree Celebrates 40 Years of Financial Planning Success With One-Page Summary Report Functionality

MUNCIE, Ind., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneytree Software, LTD, an Accutech Systems Corporation company and a leading provider of cloud-based financial planning solutions, today announces the celebration of 40 years of growth and success in the financial planning sector, along with new one-page summary functionality within the Moneytree Platform.

Founded in 1981, Moneytree Software has a rich history of delivering the strongest calculation engine in the financial planning and wealth management industry that advisors can trust. In 2019, Moneytree Software was acquired by Accutech Systems and underwent a full brand refresh to emphasize its unique value in the industry. Since the acquisition, Moneytree has brought on Patrick Spencer as Managing Director to focus on the financial advisor market and begin to support the banking and wealth management space that Accutech has heavily impacted.

"When Moneytree started in 1981, the number one goal was to build a calculation engine that was so accurate that financial advisors could rely on it to build trust with their clients," Spencer said. "We've been serving the advisor space for over 40 years now, and that same goal holds true today. We're excited to continue building a robust platform that enables advisors to do their best work to serve their clients."

As part of their continued commitment to delivering strategic resources that aid advisors in serving their clients, Moneytree recently released a one-page summary report which allows advisors using Moneytree Plan® to create a customizable summary to provide their clients.

"A roadblock that advisors often face when working with new or existing clients is getting them engaged when presenting detailed information, and the industry has been asking for a solution for some time now," Spencer said. "Moneytree's goal was to address this with both the advisor and client in mind by creating easy-to-use functionality that can be presented to the client easily and efficiently."

In 2021, Moneytree began following a detailed roadmap strategy to create a full ecosystem of products and services that aid advisors in meeting the needs of their clients. Moneytree partnered with MX, a data aggregation platform, to introduce account integration into both Moneytree Advise and Moneytree Plan, allowing advisors to retrieve client financial data from across many financial institutions to better customize portfolios.

"If financial planning is at the core of what you do — which for us, it is — Moneytree is the most reliable program that really allows me to tailor my assumptions with customizations," said Laurie Nardone, managing principal of Shira Ridge Wealth Management and longtime Moneytree client. "It helps me believe in the integrity of the data in the plans that I'm creating for my clients and build the most personalized plan possible."

In addition to the one-page summary functionality and account aggregation capabilities, Moneytree is working to rebuild efficient data flow by upgrading, improving, and adding new and upgraded integrations to its existing Moneytree Plan platform, including partnerships with Redtail Technology, Albridge Wealth Reporting and Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. Upcoming integrations include AdvicePay, Special Needs Map and Riskalyze, all of which will be complete in Q2.

"Today's financial advisor buys technology based on productivity gains, improved client experience and the ability to grow their business. That's what we are committed to doing for our clients," said Spencer. "We are fully committed to ensuring the calculation engine that has been so accurate over the past 40 years, continues to be number one in the industry for advisors to rely on."

