Creative Medical Technology Secures Exclusive Distribution Rights for Cervos Medical's Marrow Cellution™ Devices for Use in Urology, Gynecology, and Male and Female Sexual Dysfunction

PHOENIX, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Cervos Inc. ("Cervos Medical") to become the exclusive distributor of Marrow Cellution™ devices for use in urology, gynecology, and male and female sexual dysfunction.

"This exciting agreement provides us with exclusive access to Cervos Medical's best-in-class devices for use in several of our key rapid autologous therapies, including CaverStem® for erectile dysfunction, FemCelz® for female sexual dysfunction and, upon launch, OvaStem® for women suffering with premature ovarian failure," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "With a guaranteed supply of high quality devices, strong and broad IP, critical first-mover advantages, established KOLs, and satisfied patients, Creative Medical Technology has a wide moat and is well positioned for success."

Harlan Adler, President of Cervos Medical, added, "We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Creative Medical Technology as they continue to push the regenerative medicine market forward and showcase the many benefits that stem cells derived from patients' bone marrow can have in improving lives."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

About Cervos Medical

Cervos Medical is a procedure driven medical device company focused on innovative solutions to improve natural healing. Cervos Medical's best-in-class autologous and synthetic orthobiologic products mimic and promote vasculogenesis, the body's natural reparative mechanism. Cervos Medical has developed minimally invasive, highly efficient, and cost-effective solutions that treat a variety of musculoskeletal conditions including growing bone, preserving joints, and managing chronic pain. Further information about Cervos Medical is available at www.cervos.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

