Buchanan Secures Win for U.S. Manufacturers as Commerce Preliminarily Finds Significant Antidumping Duties on Freight Rail Couplers from China

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's International Trade and National Security practice group today secured a key victory for domestic coupler producers in their efforts to combat dumped and subsidized imports, as the U.S. Department of Commerce released its preliminary results in the antidumping investigation on freight rail couplers from China. Commerce's decision now results in combined antidumping and countervailing duty deposits of over 380% on Chinese producers and exporters of couplers.

This decision results in implementation of cash deposit requirements on all imports of Chinese freight rail couplers effective on the date that the results notice is published in the Federal Register. Daniel B. Pickard, counsel to the Coalition of Freight Coupler Producers ("CFCP") and Chair of Buchanan's International Trade and National Security practice group stated that, "The U.S. industry is extremely pleased with Commerce's preliminary results, which underscore the extreme, unfair pricing of Chinese imports. This decision is a significant victory for the domestic industry and for its American workers."

The U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") determined in November 2021 that there was a reasonable indication of material injury by reason of imports from China. The investigations will now proceed to final determinations by both the Department of Commerce and the ITC.

