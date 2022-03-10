Art, Humanities, and Blockchain Technology- A New NFT Collection Launches to Leverage Muslim American Philanthropy

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim Americal Leadership Alliance (MALA ) is making the leap into the Metaverse with its very own NFT Collection. MALA's NFT project , powered by NFT Brands Inc , showcases the powerful symbols that represent the beauty of Islam and in particular, the holy month of Ramadan.

MALA's mission is to educate through storytelling and celebrate Muslim American legacies in our modern world. This project bridges traditional art and history with the ever-expanding Metaverse to ensure education for generations to come. The very first of its kind in the world, this collection is not only an innovative vehicle for philanthropy, but a model that provides solutions for non-profits that is replicable and scalable across the globe.

Beautifully showcasing the importance of Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the main symbols of the Muslim people, this collection is truly one of a kind that not only captures the evolution of technology, but marries it with philanthropy. The advancement into the blockchain and metaverse space aims to do- by solidifying a digital art collection in the metaverse, it is ensured that the rich history and appreciation of Muslim people around the world will never be lost.

MALA is a celebration of not only Muslim-American Leadership, but also of triumph of human spirit globally. The organization brings to light the tremendous stories of Musim-Americans, and encourages them to use their voices to unite Americans of all ethnic backgrounds, gender identities, sexual orientations, socio-economic brackets, and political identities. Behind MALA is a firm belief in equality, love, and respect for all.

Funds from this NFT collection are directed to programs such annual Iftars for community members in need; scholarships for first generation students, and donating proceeds to refugee families and displaced people so that they can be provided with humanitarian relief.

The next advancement in this space is the implementation of blockchain technology to create their NFT Collection that will reach the future generations of America, and beyond. NFT Brands believes that involving crypto-currency into their charitable arm platforms, along with the upcoming launch of other NFT collections, will drive awareness for social causes higher than ever before.

Kalid Loul, MALA Board of Director and Chief Strategy Officer of NFT Brands Inc. states, "Philanthropy has been the heart and soul of my driving force. As an entrepreneur, I also see how the future of giving requires innovative ideas for some of the most challenging problems facing our world today."

