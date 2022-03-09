Splash Car Wash Opens Two Express Washes in New York

MILFORD, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, CT, today announced the opening of their newest express car wash located in Geneva, NY. The 140-foot tunnel features best-in-class MacNeil equipment along with the Petit tunnel wash system, a new technology that provides high pressure cleaning to the entire vehicle, which Splash has installed at several of its most recent development sites. This new state-of-the-art express wash further solidifies Splash's leading position in the New York market and brings the chain's number of washes to 46.

Splash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Splash installed 20 self-service vacuum stations at the new site, as well as automated pay gates to ensure the safest, fastest and most effective car wash experience for customers. Additionally, unlimited wash plans will be available that allow customers to wash at any of Splash's locations as many times as they desire for one low monthly charge.

Splash has also re-opened an express tunnel in Brockport, NY, which was formerly a Buckman's Car Wash and acquired by Splash in late 2021. The site, located on Brockport-Spencerport Road and next to Walmart, now features all new MacNeil wash equipment and automatic pay stations. Splash will be adding self-service vacuums to the location in the next few months.

In other news, work is continuing on another Buckman's wash located in Spencerport, New York, which management expects to be opened within two weeks and rebranded to Splash. Renovations of the Chile Buckman's location will begin immediately thereafter.

Splash expects to open their new express site in East Haven, CT and will begin construction on six more sites shortly.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 35 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" this year by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financialservices companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Mark Curtis

mark@splash1.org

203-324-5400 ext. 7011

Patricia Donnelly

pdonnelly@pcrp.com

617-585-3800

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC