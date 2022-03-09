On International Women's Day, Founder/CEO Heidi Kuhn Calls for "One Thousand Golden Shovels" to Cultivate Peace Through Agriculture in Speech at Forbes' 30/50 Women's Summit in Abu Dhabi

ROOTS OF PEACE CALLS FOR $1 BILLION FOR AFGHANISTAN AID On International Women's Day, Founder/CEO Heidi Kuhn Calls for "One Thousand Golden Shovels" to Cultivate Peace Through Agriculture in Speech at Forbes' 30/50 Women's Summit in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In tribute of International Women's Day, Heidi Kuhn, Founder/CEO, Roots of Peace, a recipient of the FORBES 50 Over 50 Women, called forth a global community of committed women to raise $1 billion dollars to benefit farmers and families in Afghanistan during this time of crisis, food shortages and massive starvation.

The Forbes 30/50 Summit’s “Women of Wisdom” Circle featuring Women changemakers from across the globe, at the 30/50 Summit’s Lifetime Achievement Award Event. Photo courtesy of Roots of Peace (PRNewswire)

"Afghanistan is a country 80% dependent upon agriculture for jobs, yet 97% of the population is suffering from extreme poverty in a country once known as the 'Garden of Central Asia,' stated Kuhn. "We are committed towards bringing a thousand golden shovels to Afghanistan to underscore our deep commitment as women to call forth $1 billion to cultivate peace through agriculture in Afghanistan. It is Spring and Nowruz, and it is the time when the earth is fertile to plant sustainable peace."

Roots of Peace is a humanitarian non-profit which has worked in Afghanistan during the past two decades turning MINES TO VINES—replacing minefields with vineyards and orchards worldwide. Working with millions of Afghan farmers in all 34 provinces, they have planted over six (6) million fruit trees and increased exports of fresh fruits from $250 million in 2014 to over $1.4 billion in 2020.

This week, the International Women's Day Award convened in Abu Dhabi to honor and commemorate influential voices who have sparked movements to advance women around the world. The FORBES FORBES 30/50 Summit honored Secretary Hillary Clinton, who received this inaugural FORBES CHANGEMAKER award in tribute to her extraordinary public service towards women and girls.

The recipients also included two Afghan women who passionately appealed for support from the global community—Ms. Zarif Ghafari, the first woman mayor of Wardak Province, Afghanistan, and Ms. Naheed Farid, a former member of Afghan Parliament. Deeply moved by their call to action and appeal for aid, Roots of Peace seeks $1 Billion to further our programs and bring 1000 golden shovels to inspire young men and women to students.

"They are sending the first woman to Mars, and but we, as women can't even be safe in our own country," stated Zarifa Ghafari. The international group of women at the FORBES 30/50 Summit vowed to surround the Afghan women, and committed towards raising their voices and seeking major funding to impact the lives of farmers during this critical Spring planting season—leading with shovels not swords. This International Women's Day was marked with the need for major financial support to scale programs that will truly impact the lives of Afghan women and families.

Roots of Peace founder and CEO Heidi Kuhn is available for interview about this landmark appeal for aid, and we can provide more images tied to the Forbes 30/50 Event by request.



More information on Roots of Peace can be found at RootsofPeace.org.

Please reach out to James Faccinto at James@Full-Complement.com for more information.

Press Contact: James Faccinto

Full Complement Publicity & Creative

James@Full-Complement.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roots of Peace