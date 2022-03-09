Pimera Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on PMR-116 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough medicines for cancer and other diseases with high unmet medical need, announced today that an oral presentation on PMR-116 will be delivered at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held in New Orleans, LA, April 8-13, 2022.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:



Title: "PMR-116, a novel inhibitor of ribosome biogenesis with antitumor activity in preclinical models of prostate cancer"

Date and Time: April 11, 2022, 3:05 PM-3:20 PM

Location: Great Hall AD, New Orleans Convention Center

About PMR-116

PMR-116 is our lead therapeutic in clinical development for multiple cancer indications including solid tumors. PMR-116 acts through a novel mechanism of action, targeting the RNA polymerase I, or POL I, a transcription factor for MYC driven cancers and other diseases with high unmet medical need. In preclinical studies, PMR-116 has demonstrated robust preclinical efficacy in multiple MYC-driven models, including those that are resistant to standard-of-care treatments. PMR-116 is currently in the dose escalation stage of a Phase 1a/b clinical trial being conducted in Australia. Pimera intends to expand the development of PMR-116 in patients with MYC overexpressing solid tumors in a tumor type-agnostic approach. For more information about the ongoing clinical trial, please visit ANZCTR.

About Pimera Therapeutics

Pimera Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough therapeutics for cancer and other major unmet medical needs. Pimera's lead program, PMR-116, is designed to target dysregulated RNA polymerase I (Pol I) transcription in MYC-driven cancers. Pol I transcription of ribosomal RNA genes is tightly regulated downstream of oncogenic pathways, and its dysregulation is a common feature in cancer and other human diseases. Pimera is advancing PMR-116 through dose escalation in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial being conducted in Australia.

For more information on Pimera, please visit www.pimeratx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

(858) 366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com

