Maple Leaf Foods Announces Future Incremental Optimization of its Poultry Network

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI) today announced that it will be pursuing further optimization opportunities in its poultry network upon completion of its new value-added poultry processing plant in London, Ontario that is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.

The move includes shifting volumes currently processed at the Maple Leaf Foods' poultry plants in Schomberg and Bradford, Ontario to the new London plant by the end of 2023 in connection with the ramp up of London to full production. The two plants will continue to operate as normal for the next 18 months until the transition. Once the transition is completed, the Bradford plant will continue to operate with a new focus on value-added opportunities, and the Schomberg plant will be shut down. The Company deeply values the work of its team members at the Schomberg plant and expects to identify opportunities at other plants within the Maple Leaf network for those who are impacted as a result of the transition.

Pursuing these optimization opportunities is part of Maple Leaf Foods' ongoing strategy of building its strong, competitive, and efficient poultry value chain, leveraging best in class technologies, processes and ingenuity to deliver nutritious food. As a purpose driven company, Maple Leaf Foods is committed to Raising the Good in Food.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

