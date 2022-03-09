eSSENTIAL Accessibility Appoints Jamie Hurewitz as General Counsel

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, today announced the appointment of Jamie Hurewitz as General Counsel. With her extensive technology, legal, and regulatory experience, Hurewitz will support eA's rapid expansion. She will strengthen and maintain corporate governance as the company continues to guide organizations along the complex path to legal compliance.

"Jamie is a proven team builder and will be an invaluable addition to our organization's leadership," said Mark Steele , CEO and Co-founder of eSSENTIAL Accessibility. "She brings an unparalleled breadth and depth of experience, and we are fortunate to have her talents on the team as we rapidly scale to meet the demands of the market."

Hurewitz is a veteran legal and business strategist with more than 15 years of experience advising tech companies at all stages on corporate governance, securities, intellectual property, compliance, and mergers and acquisitions. In particular, her experience as Associate General Counsel and VP of Legal at notable SaaS organizations such as Infor and GitLab will provide valuable guidance and stability to support eA's high-growth environment.

"eA's work is truly transformative, and it's exciting to be part of such an incredibly purpose-driven organization," said Hurewitz. "I've always been interested in making a positive impact through my work, so I'm eager to use my passion and experience to help eA scale strategically to reach its goal of making the online world more accessible for all."

Hurewitz's tech industry involvement as an investor in multiple startups, an executive advisor, and a mentor to fellow general counsels will also support eA's continued commitment as an advocate for accessibility across the technology sector.

"Jamie embodies eA's company values of unity, accountability, and resolve, and is clearly purpose-driven to make a difference," Steele added. "This is especially apparent in her experience as a mentor and advisor to legal professionals, particularly women interested in leadership."

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility

eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility and legal compliance. As the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, it enables brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. Learn more at www.essentialaccessibility.com .

