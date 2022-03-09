Actress, Producer, Philanthropist, and First Black Actress to Win "Triple Crown" of Acting: Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Awards to Inspire Thousands of Attendees

Ellucian Announces Viola Davis as Ellucian Live 2022 Guest Speaker Actress, Producer, Philanthropist, and First Black Actress to Win "Triple Crown" of Acting: Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Awards to Inspire Thousands of Attendees

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , a leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Viola Davis as a guest speaker for Ellucian Live 2022, the industry's top global technology conference. Ms. Davis will hold an intimate fireside chat where she will discuss her personal and professional journey that has led her to where she is today.

Ellucian Live is an annual conference bringing together nearly 10,000 higher education community members to share best practices focused on technology solutions that drive student success. The three-day event engages higher ed and technology leaders to discover innovative solutions, transformative insights, and strong connections to help lead through change.

"I am thrilled to welcome Viola Davis to the Ellucian Live stage and look forward to the passion and inspiration that she will bring to our community," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Viola is widely known for captivating audiences through her powerful on-screen delivery of a range of complex and provocative characters, but she also has embraced incredible courage over her lifetime on her path to finding her purpose and inner strength."

This year's hybrid event will be held April 10-13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado and virtually, connecting customers and partners from around the world. Ellucian Live 2022 will include three days of prominent panel discussions, product updates, company and peer-led sessions, executive and special guest keynotes, an interactive exhibit hall, networking opportunities and more.

For more information on Ellucian Live 2022 and registration details, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/ellucianlive

About Viola Davis

Viola Davis is the youngest and first black actress to win Tony ("Fences" & "King Hedley II"), Oscar ("Fences"), and Emmy ("How to Get Away with Murder") awards. Davis also starred in the hit ABC series "How to Get Away with Murder," from ABC Studios and Shondaland, which aired its final episode in May 2020. The series, which drew 14.24 million viewers during its 2014 premiere, centered on ambitious law students and their brilliant and mysterious criminal defense professor.

In 2015, Davis received the Screen Actors Guild Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series," in addition to becoming the first African American actress to receive the Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series." In 2016, she received her second Screen Actors Guild Award and her second Emmy nomination for portraying Annalise Keating and in 2019, received her third Emmy nomination for the role.

Davis is also well-known for her 2012 portrayal of 'Abileen Clark' in "The Help," for which she won the Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice "Best Actress" awards and was also nominated for a Golden Globe and British Academy Film Award. In 2008, Davis starred in her breakout role, 'Mrs. Miller,' in the critically revered film "Doubt" alongside Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Davis was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actress" for this role.

In 2012, Davis and her husband founded JuVee, an independent production company focusing on giving a voice to the voiceless through strong, impactful, and culturally relevant narratives. The Los Angeles-based and artist-driven company produces film, television, and digital content across all of entertainment. As their first project, they optioned the rights to Ann Weisgarber's 2008 book "The Personal History of Rachel DuPree."

It was recently announced that JuVee would be producing a drama starring Davis entitled "Woman King." Based on true events, the film tells the story of a general of an all-female West African military and her daughter. JuVee's TV projects include a docuseries entitled "The Last Defense" that explores and exposes flaws in the American justice system and "Black Don't Crack" an ABC comedy executive produced by Larry Wilmore.

A graduate of The Julliard School, Davis received an Honorary Doctorate during its 109th Commencement Ceremony and she also holds an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from her alma mater, Rhode Island College.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

