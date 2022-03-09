Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Energy Renew Celebrates 250+ Positive Reviews

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Renew™ by Gundry MD™ now has over 250 positive reviews across multiple platforms. Designed by Dr. Steven Gundry, medical researcher and world-renowned heart surgeon, this potent dietary supplement was crafted with ingredients to promote a youthful heart, vitality, and energy. As we age, we could experience reduced energy levels which could mean your body is "slowing down" internally. This can cause weight gain and affect your overall health. Gundry MD's Energy Renew helps you combat these issues by reenergizing your body and supporting your metabolism.†*

What is Gundry MD Energy Renew?

Gundry MD Energy Renew's passionfruit and hibiscus flavored dietary supplement is formulated to support the cells in your body to naturally create energy. Containing high-quality ingredients, including a special polyphenol blend, Energy Renew promotes all-day wakefulness and clear thinking to help you have a fast recovery from draining activities. Gundry MD Energy Renew also helps your body's defense against "age-accelerating" free radicals that can cause a decrease in energy. With Energy Renew, re-energization is one of the many benefits, users can also experience support of a healthy metabolism, improvement in skin appearance, and greater energy. Gundry MD Energy Renew is the perfect powerful supplement for anyone who needs a boost of energy in their day-to-day life.†*

Gundry MD Energy Renew Key Ingredients

The main ingredients in Energy Renew are:

D-Ribose (Bioenergy Ribose ® )

N-Acetyl

L-Carnitine

Polyphenol Blend: Beet, Hibiscus Flower Extract, Acai, Acerola, Amla, Jabuticaba, Cranberry, Goji, Mangosteen, Maqui Berry, Pomegranate, Strawberry, Schisandra Berry (Betta Berries ™ )

Gundry MD Energy Renew Customer Reviews

"Dr. G's stuff has been a good addition to my family's well-being, but Energy Renew really knocks it out of the park for us, and we are old but healthy. We also love Vital Reds, so we blend the two powders together to get our days off to a great start"* - Daphne, October 4, 2021

"I wish I had known about Energy Renew sooner! I fully expected to have to wait a few days or weeks to notice a difference, but I noticed a big difference in my energy level the very first day … and every other day since then! Thank you!!"* - James, September 30, 2021

How to Use Gundry MD Energy Renew

The suggested use of Gundry MD Energy Renew is to mix one scoop in a glass of water daily to access the many benefits.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Energy Renew

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $74.95 with a 90-day refund guarantee of your purchase price (minus shipping and handling).

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , MCT Wellness , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day refund guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Steven Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox™ which details his famous Plant Paradox Diet. Dr Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code has just been released. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com .

