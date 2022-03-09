Bsquare extends SquareOne device management capabilities with Intel vPro®

SEATTLE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation, in collaboration with Intel Corporation, is integrating Intel vPro® technology into Bsquare's secure device management solution, SquareOne. As a member of the Intel Partnership Alliance, Bsquare worked closely with system engineers at Intel to bring this unique product to device makers.

The inclusion of Intel vPro platform, with Intel® Active Management Technology, makes SquareOne one of the most comprehensive device management tools on the market by providing customers with the ability to remotely power down devices, even in the event of OS failure, and isolate compromised devices. This functionality, known as "out-of-band management," means routine maintenance and simple support tasks, such as restarting a device when the operating system is down, can be handled remotely. At a time when skilled labor is difficult and costly to find, SquareOne with Intel vPro will enable users to focus their workforce on critical issues.

"We built SquareOne knowing that devices have to participate intelligently in their deployment, management, and ongoing operation," said Ralph C. Derrickson, President and CEO of Bsquare. "The integration of Intel vPro enhances the remote management capabilities of SquareOne. We are pleased to work with Intel as we strive to serve device makers with products for the connected world."

With Intel vPro enabled, retailers using SquareOne can resolve point-of-sale issues remotely, leading to reduced costs and downtime. IT staff within schools can ensure technical difficulties in the classroom do not interfere with learning. Hotels and restaurants can focus on increasing guest satisfaction by improving response time to issues with hospitality kiosks and signage.

Launched in 2021, SquareOne is compatible across Windows IoT, Linux, and Android operating systems, enabling customers to manage connected devices in a single system. SquareOne delivers operational flexibility and device coordination, which can lead to dramatically reduced costs, less downtime, and increased security.

Intel Active Management Technology helps improve connected device security by allowing users to discover, repair, and protect networked computing devices remotely, thereby reducing downtime.

SquareOne with Intel vPro platform support is available now for testing and evaluation. It will be available for purchase in May 2022.

Contact: Erik Winters, erikw@bsquare.com

About Bsquare

Bsquare (Nasdaq: BSQR) helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world. We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

