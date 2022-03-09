Appiell Announces Results of Pilot Study of its Digital Platform for Aesthetics and Dermatology Applications First artificial intelligence-based platform confirmed consistent and objective assessment of glabellar frown lines (GFL) with additional benefits for patients, practitioners, and product developers (3-P's).

PLANO, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appiell, a privately-held, early-stage digital health company, today announced topline results of its pilot study showcasing the efficiency and functionality of its artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The study achieved its objectives and confirmed consistency and objectivity in the assessment of rhytids in patients with glabellar frown lines. A validated facial wrinkle scale (FWS) was used for the grade assessment. Appiell's unique technology has the potential to be the first comprehensive platform serving the unmet needs of the aesthetics and dermatology community, delivering precision, convenience, and optimal results to the three P's (patients, practitioners, and product developers). Appiell's AI platform can potentially allow patients to be in control of their treatment and augment the ability of both the practitioners and product developers to improve outcomes through better care and personalized treatments for their patients.

Key Findings

Consistency: The grading of the GFL patients conducted by the platform was the same at each pass, whereas there was variability between the grading conducted by different physicians (100% for the platform vs. 60% between the physicians). There was also inconsistency between individual physicians' own grading of the same GFL photos at different passes (78%).

Precision: The study confirmed that the AI Platform was much more sensitive in detecting rhytids and fine lines compared to physicians, in accordance with the validated FWS (100% for the platform vs 67% for the physicians). Availability of real-time data provided potential evidence of accurate onset and duration trend which was deemed anecdotal or speculative previously. In addition, backend data analysis can provide valuable information leading to developing products and marketing strategy specific to patients' needs.

Convenience: Data collected conveniently, including off hours, minimizes the need for follow-up clinic visits and allows both the patient and their physician to track outcomes and safety remotely. ~80% of the physicians preferred using the AI platform for making assessments and administrative tasks (scheduling, communication, remote monitoring). >87% of the patients preferred the ease of getting wrinkle assessments in real time and ~75% ranked the automated communication as important.

Study Design

Appiell's pilot study was conducted at 6 U.S.- based sites. This monitoring study enrolled 71 adults with moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines and each patient received a single treatment cycle of an approved neuromodulator comprising five injection sites in the forehead glabellar muscles. The assessments were done using Appiell's validated facial wrinkle scale.

The details of Appiell's AI platform and the results of this pilot study will be presented at the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of American Academy of Dermatology, and at The Aesthetic Meeting 2022, organized by The Aesthetic Society.

"The conclusion of this landmark pilot study along with its key findings are tremendously exciting and pivotal for the Appiell team and for our overall development efforts," said Fauad Hasan, co-founder and Chair of the Board at Appiell. "We are exceptionally grateful to our investigators and to the patients who participated in the study. As we previously remarked, the results from this study are important in addressing significant unmet needs of the key stakeholders in the aesthetics sector. This study has also provided an impetus to expand this platform in conditions beyond aesthetics where precision, consistency, and convenience can help revolutionize the treatment paradigm and improve patient outcomes."

"I was excited to evaluate this novel artificial intelligence platform, and I believe that Appiell has developed a unique technology that enhances physicians' capabilities," commented Dr. Steve Yoelin, one of the study's principal investigators. "This platform has the potential to significantly improve diagnoses and help expand the aesthetics market by engaging new patients, who will be better informed about their conditions and available treatment options. It also has the potential to improve clinics' ability to improve patient outcomes."

About Dr. Steve Yoelin

Dr. Yoelin is a board-certified physician who currently practices in Newport Beach, California, and is a thought leader in the strategic, clinical, and research segments of the medical aesthetics industry. Over more than 20 years, he has developed exceptional expertise in medical aesthetics procedures that include neurotoxins, dermal fillers, and collagen stimulators. Dr. Yoelin has served as lead investigator in several pilot studies for novel agents, including one that led to a first-in-class, FDA-approved aesthetic product. Dr. Yoelin has lectured extensively on the use of facial injectables at numerous educational events in the U.S. and internationally.

About Appiell

Appiell is a rapidly emerging digital health company founded by seasoned executives from technology and aesthetics backgrounds, with proven success at companies like Oracle, Allergan, and Bonti. The founding team is joined by world renowned physicians, who are considered thought leaders in the aesthetics sector. By using the artificial intelligence and data analytics, Appiell aims to successfully address the key unmet needs of stakeholders in markets with multi-billion dollar addressable opportunities. Appiell platform is available for download on Apple Store and Google Play.

For more information, please visit http://Appiell.ai.

