Nev Schulman of MTV's Catfish and Zelle® Launch Educational Campaign for National Consumer Protection Week

Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Zelle tips to avoid puppy scams.
Who:
Nev Schulman, host and executive producer of MTV's Catfish, and Zelle®, a fast, safe and easy way to send money right from your banking app.

What:
Throughout National Consumer Protection Week (March 6-12, 2022), Schulman and Zelle® will educate consumers by addressing trending scams and tips to avoid them.

During the week, a different scam and consumer tools/resources will be highlighted. This includes resources, tips and social PSA's around the following topics:

  • Learning how to spot scammers that pretend to be from your bank through phone and text scams
  • How to spot a romance scam & be safe while dating
  • All things puppy scams and safer alternatives to getting pets for your household
  • Utility scams that are most prevalent and how to spot a scammer

As part of this effort, Zelle® will host a virtual, open-access panel on Wednesday, March 9, titled, Technology & Dating: How to Safely Date in the Modern World. Alexis Castorina, Senior Director of Consumer Education at Zelle® will moderate the panel of participants, including Schulman, Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety at Match Group, and Cindy Liebes, Chief Program Officer at Cybercrime Support Network.

Why:
A recent consumer behavior study conducted by Zelle® found that 53% of people have been more confident and aware of scams since the beginning of the pandemic. That still leaves a large number of people that may not have the proper knowledge or tools to spot a scam.

Along with their 'Pay it Safe' program, Zelle® has also participated in recent consumer education partnerships with the Detroit Pistons and Vox Media, and Schulman's social media PSA campaign. To continue scam education, Zelle® is using National Consumer Protection Week to provide resources and tips to consumers on trending scams.

When and Where:
The virtual panel, Technology & Dating: How to Safely Date in the Modern World, will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 4-5 pm ET. People interested in attending can RSVP for the open-access virtual event HERE.

Nev Schulman will be available for virtual and on-site interviews regarding this campaign throughout February and March. Please get in touch with pressinquiries@zellepay.com to schedule a time.

National Consumer Protection Week: How to safely date in the modern world panel by Zelle.
For more information visit zellepay.com (PRNewsfoto/Early Warning Services, LLC)
For more information visit zellepay.com (PRNewsfoto/Early Warning Services, LLC)(PRNewswire)

