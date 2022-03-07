Breg Partners With New Distributor in France Osmose, a French orthopedics company, will bring Breg bracing and cold therapy to their extensive network of surgeons

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg, Inc., a leading orthopedic bracing and billing services company, announced today that it has partnered with Toulouse-based orthopedics distributor Osmose to bring its broad portfolio of bracing and cold therapy products to French surgeons and their patients.

"The Osmose team is laser focused on providing the best solutions to orthopedic surgeons, and they are passionate about delivering an excellent patient experience, which aligns perfectly with Breg's values," said Bianca Flikweert, Breg's international director of sales.

Osmose founder Franck Trémoulet started the company 13 years ago after spending 15 years in the orthopaedic business in France and as the EMEA foot & ankle product manager for Wright Medical. In addition to building strong partnerships with orthopedic surgeons, he has also recently become more active in sport circles with his brand bobosport, which seeks to connect athletes with various treatment modalities.

"We're very proud to partner with a top brand like Breg," Trémoulet said. "There is so much potential in France to expand orthopedic bracing, and this agreement allows us to complete our portfolio and further support patients from the operating room to their homes."

Breg's products will be available through Osmose beginning in March.

About Breg

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment dispensement easier for our customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.

As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

About Osmose

Established in 2009, Osmose has built a strong reputation with orthopedic surgeons across France thanks to their daily interactions in the OR, supporting arthroscopy and endoscopy procedures and making post-op recovery easier and more comfortable for patients. Founder Franck Trémoulet has nearly 30 years of experience in the orthopedics space and has recently expanded his presence in the OR to also include top French athletes through his other company, bobosport.

