Synopsys to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET

Aart de Geus, Synopsys chairman and co-CEO

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Wednesday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Trac Pham, Synopsys chief financial officer

There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be available following the live event. Both live webcast and replay can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:

Christine Salvi-Sullivan

Synopsys, Inc.

(650) 584-1433

Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

