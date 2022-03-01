The Center for Women's Leadership Celebrates International Women's Day

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Center for Women's Leadership (CWL) starting March 7, 2022, for International Women's Day events organized around the theme of Embracing Courage to Live and Lead Authentically: Featuring Stories from Women Courageous. Several events are on the line-up, including a Fireside Chat with Millie Virgil, SVP at Blue Shield; a Panel Discussion with author Coonoor Behal on the life-affirming joy of letting things go; and a Community Chat on overcoming imposter syndrome.

The Center for Women's Leadership at the University of Arizona Global Campus celebrates International Women's Day!

The Center for Women's Leadership in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus is focusing its International Women's Day events on the achievements of women and how far they have come in the fight for their rights within the political, cultural, and social spheres. The women and their discussions will inspire and encourage their audiences to be their best selves, living their best lives.

March 7, 3-4 p.m. MT – A FIRESIDE CHAT WITH MILLIE VIRGIL, SVP BLUE SHIELD: Join Millie Virgil, Senior VP of Transformation, Operations & Customer Experience at Blue Shield as she speaks to our International Women's Day theme and shares her personal and professional path to executive leadership.

March 9, 1-2 p.m. MT and March 11, 9-10 a.m. MT – 'I QUIT' PANEL DISCUSSION : When we think of quitting, we often think of failure. Coonoor Behal, author of "I Quit! The Life-Affirming Joy of Giving Up," offers a different perspective. Join her and a panel of interviewees from her book to hear stories about real people who have summoned the courage to quit things in their lives to change course and leave behind endeavors and relationships that don't serve them.

March 11, 10-11 a.m. MT – WOMEN COURAGEOUS PANEL DISCUSSION AND CURATED STORIES: What is courage? Join us as Jennifer Moss Breen, Madeleine van der Steege, Suzanne Stigler Martin, and Judith Glick-Smith, editors of the new book "Women Courageous," share a new perspective on courage. This dynamic group of authors and special guests will discuss diverse women's stories of courage, how it shows up in their lives, how it develops, and how it can facilitate transformation. Please visit the CWL website to view curated video stories of courage from authors in the book.

March 15, 3-4 p.m. MT – MASTERING YOUR SELF-CONFIDENCE: OVERCOMING IMPOSTER SYNDROME : Imposter syndrome refers to feelings of inadequacy that persist despite your education, experience, and accomplishments. CWL Community Chat Leaders Ali Rief, Asia Ghazl, and Krisshundria James will kick off this session sharing their insights and then open conversation with participants. Come meet others who relate to this topic, share your own stories and gather insights.

