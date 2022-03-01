Black Rock Coffee Bar Opens its Fifth Store in Scottsdale, Arizona

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar is rapidly growing in the west and it is especially making its mark in Arizona. Today, the popular coffee chain has announced it will open its 25th store in the state and fifth location in Scottsdale. The popular boutique coffee chain is set to open on March 4th.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Energy Drinks (PRNewswire)

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store will occupy space in BLOCK 7000, a high-end retail center that is located at one of the busiest intersections in Central Scottsdale on East Shea Boulevard and N. 70th Street. To celebrate its grand opening on March 4th, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location.

"Opening a fifth Black Rock store in Scottsdale is representative of the special connection we feel to the community," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We are excited about being a part of the energy at BLOCK 7000, where there's abundant shopping and dining, and we aim to enhance customer experiences with friendly and fast service."

With more than 100 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain that was founded in Oregon, is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks – all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that elevate the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience by making a customer's day better.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar has expanded through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar at BLOCK 7000 in Scottsdale, AZ (PRNewswire)

Black Rock Coffee Bar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar