KYNDRYL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter Results
Full-Year Results
Major Initiatives
- Kyndryl will increase signings, certifications and revenues with its new ecosystem partners and capabilities, which Kyndryl anticipates will enable it to capture up to $1 billion in signings linked to cloud hyperscalers by the end of fiscal year 2023 (ending March 31, 2023)
- Kyndryl will transform services delivery, which the Company expects will allow it to enhance quality, pivot to new revenue streams, save up to $200 million in annualized costs by the end of fiscal year 2023, and generate additional savings in future years
- Kyndryl will proactively address elements of its business in which it generates substandard margins, allowing the Company to capture more value for its mission-critical services. Kyndryl estimates this initiative will drive $200 million of annualized benefit by the end of fiscal year 2023 and incremental future savings
Recent Developments
- Completed spin-off – Kyndryl completed its spin-off from International Business Machines Corporation and became an independent public company; Kyndryl shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 4. Kyndryl also became a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.
- Strategic partnerships – The Company signed significant strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services to better support customers and accelerate their digital transformations. The partnerships established the Kyndryl University for Microsoft, Google Cloud Academy for Kyndryl and AWS Cloud Center of Excellence to strengthen and grow Kyndryl employees' technical expertise.
- Customer signings – Kyndryl has recently announced new and expanded relationships with several major customers, including contracts for work leading technology integration and data storage infrastructure for BMW Group, modernizing Raytheon's digital technology environment via the hybrid cloud, facilitating the use of best-in-breed cloud platforms at Etihad Airways, and accelerating cloud migration at RSA Insurance.
- Technology certifications – The Company significantly expanded its cloud-related capabilities in 2021, with Kyndryl now having more than 16,000 hyperscaler certifications among its employees. Going forward, Kyndryl will continue to grow its hyperscaler certifications to help serve more customer needs related to these technologies.
- Impairment charge – The Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $469 million in the fourth quarter, primarily related to its European and U.S. operations. As an independent company, Kyndryl was required to record this charge even though the aggregate fair value of its reporting units significantly exceeds their total carrying value.
- Segment change – As previously announced, Kyndryl has changed its reporting segments and segment metrics to better reflect how management operates and analyzes business performance following our spin-off. The information presented in this release reflects these segment reporting changes.
- Change in fiscal year – As previously announced, Kyndryl will change its fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31, effective for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. This change will move Kyndryl's year-end away from the holiday season and many of our customers' year-ends, which the Company believes will be better for our customers and our customer relationships.
Outlook
- Revenue decline of approximately 5% in constant currency compared to first quarter 2021 pro forma revenue
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12%-13%
- Adjusted pretax margin of approximately (1%)
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 100 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding its results, the Company has provided certain metrics that are not calculated based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as constant-currency results, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted pretax income, pro forma adjusted free cash flow, pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted pretax income. Such non-GAAP amounts are intended to supplement GAAP metrics, but not to replace them. The Company's non-GAAP metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies. Definitions of non-GAAP metrics and reconciliations of non-GAAP metrics for historical periods to GAAP metrics are included in the tables in this release.
Pro Forma Financial Information
Table 1
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues1
$
4,556
$
4,927
$
18,657
$
19,352
Cost of services2
$
4,011
$
4,266
$
16,570
$
17,143
Selling, general and administrative expenses
643
770
2,776
2,948
Workforce rebalancing charges (benefit)
(1)
563
39
918
Transaction-related costs
129
21
627
21
Impairment expense
469
—
469
—
Interest expense
18
16
64
63
Other (income) expense
19
8
35
25
Total costs and expenses
$
5,287
$
5,643
$
20,580
$
21,118
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
(732)
$
(716)
$
(1,922)
$
(1,766)
Provision for income taxes
$
8
$
2
$
397
$
246
Net income (loss)
$
(740)
$
(719)
$
(2,319)
$
(2,011)
Earnings per share data
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(3.30)
$
(3.21)
$
(10.35)
$
(8.97)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
(3.30)
(3.21)
(10.35)
(8.97)
Basic shares outstanding
224.2
224.1
224.1
224.1
Diluted shares outstanding
224.2
224.1
224.1
224.1
1
Total revenue includes related party revenue for the three months and year ended December 31: $260 million and $704 million
2
Cost of services includes related party cost for the three months and year ended December 31: $1,100 million and $3,979 million
Table 2
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR SEGMENT RESULTS
AND SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
Segment Results
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
United States
$
1,193
$
1,279
$
4,805
$
5,084
Japan
683
781
2,923
3,042
Principal Markets1
1,670
1,871
7,085
7,187
Strategic Markets1
1,010
996
3,844
4,040
Total revenue
$
4,556
$
4,927
$
18,657
$
19,352
Pro forma revenue
United States
$
1,186
$
1,267
$
4,781
$
5,069
Japan
734
810
3,029
3,155
Principal Markets
1,642
1,752
6,703
6,642
Strategic Markets
1,017
1,051
4,010
4,230
Total pro forma revenue
$
4,579
$
4,879
$
18,523
$
19,096
Adjusted EBITDA
United States
$
158
$
246
$
757
$
859
Japan
158
252
823
924
Principal Markets
165
147
144
162
Strategic Markets
122
51
479
386
Corporate and other2
(28)
(44)
(154)
(153)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$
575
$
651
$
2,049
$
2,179
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA3
United States
$
190
$
320
$
965
$
1,121
Japan
165
290
940
1,054
Principal Markets
193
276
525
593
Strategic Markets
145
41
449
302
Corporate and other2
(26)
(38)
(150)
(153)
Total pro forma adjusted EBITDA
$
667
$
889
$
2,730
$
2,917
December 31,
Balance Sheet Data
2021
2020
Cash and equivalents
$
2,223
$
24
Debt (short-term and long-term)
3,233
209
Stockholders' equity
2,702
4,931
1
Principal Markets is comprised of Kyndryl's operations in Australia/New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, India,
2
Represents net amounts not allocated to segments
3
Calculated as if Kyndryl's spin-off had occurred on January 1, 2020. See Table 4 for additional details.
Table 3
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(dollars in millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(2,319)
$
(2,011)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation of property and equipment
1,300
1,445
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
327
424
Amortization transition costs and prepaid software
1,278
1,379
Amortization of capitalized contract costs
563
683
Amortization of intangibles
37
29
Goodwill impairment
469
—
Stock-based compensation
71
64
Deferred taxes
(401)
(52)
Net (gain) loss on asset sales and other
11
4
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Deferred costs (excluding amortization)
(1,618)
(1,917)
Right-of-use assets and liabilities (excluding depreciation)
(374)
(372)
Workforce rebalancing liabilities
(341)
560
Accounts receivable
(1,076)
387
Accounts payable
125
70
Taxes (including items settled with Parent)
989
297
Other assets and other liabilities
842
(360)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
(119)
$
628
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for property and equipment
$
(752)
$
(1,036)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
194
84
Other investing activities, net
(14)
(1)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(572)
$
(953)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments to settle debt
(91)
(66)
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of debt issuance cost
3,035
—
Short-term borrowings (repayments), net
3
—
Net transfers from Parent
(30)
377
Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings
(1)
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
2,915
$
312
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(22)
$
1
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
2,203
$
(13)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at January 1
38
50
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at December 31
$
2,240
$
38
Supplemental data
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received
$
12
$
—
Interest paid on debt
$
2
$
—
Table 4
NON-GAAP METRIC DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
(dollars in millions, except signings)
Constant-currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period. We define constant-currency revenues as total revenues excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate movements and use it to determine the constant-currency revenue growth on a year-over-year basis. Constant-currency revenues are calculated by translating current period revenues using corresponding prior-period exchange rates.
Pro forma adjusted pretax income is defined as pretax income excluding transaction-related costs, amortization of intangible assets, pension costs other than pension servicing costs and multi-employer plan costs, stock-based compensation, workforce rebalancing charges, impairment expense, significant litigation costs and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. This metric is further adjusted for excess cost allocations from our former Parent, incremental costs to support independence and growth, other adjustments related to post-Separation commercial pricing agreements with IBM, the portion of the IBM business that was conveyed to Kyndryl and ongoing effects of the Separation-related transactions. Pro forma adjusted pretax margin is calculated by dividing pro forma adjusted pretax income, as defined above, by pro forma revenue. Management uses pro forma pretax income and pro forma pretax margin to evaluate our performance. Management also uses it when publicly providing our business outlook. We believe pro forma adjusted pretax income and pro forma pretax margin are helpful supplemental metrics for investors in evaluating our operating performance because they can be used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company. Pro forma adjusted pretax income and pro forma adjusted pretax margin eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate to core business performance. Pro forma adjusted pretax income is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (excluding depreciation of right-of-use assets and amortization of capitalized contract costs), transaction-related costs, pension costs other than pension servicing costs and multi-employer plan costs, stock-based compensation, workforce rebalancing charges, impairment expense, significant litigation costs, and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. This metric is further adjusted for excess cost allocations from our former Parent, incremental costs to support independence and growth, other adjustments related to post-Separation commercial pricing agreements with IBM, the portion of the IBM business that was conveyed to Kyndryl and ongoing effects of the Separation-related transactions to arrive at pro forma adjusted EBITDA.
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing pro forma adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, by pro forma revenue. Management uses pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin to evaluate our performance. Management also uses these metrics when publicly providing our business outlook. We believe they are a helpful supplemental measure to assist investors in evaluating our operating results as they exclude certain items whose fluctuation from period to period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of our business. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Pro forma adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations after adding back transaction-related costs, workforce rebalancing payments, adjustments related to post-Separation commercial pricing agreements with IBM, the portion of the IBM business that was conveyed to Kyndryl and the ongoing effects of the Separation-related transactions less net capital expenditures. Management uses pro forma adjusted free cash flow as a measure to evaluate its operating results, plan strategic investments and assess our ability and need to incur and service debt. We believe adjusted free cash flow is a useful supplemental financial measure to aid investors in assessing our ability to pursue business opportunities and investments and to service our debt. Pro forma adjusted free cash flow is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Signings are defined by Kyndryl as an initial estimate of the value of a customer's commitment under a contract. We calculate this based on various considerations including the type and duration of the agreement as well as the presence of termination charges or wind-down costs. Contract extensions and increases in scope are treated as signings only to the extent of the incremental new value. Signings can vary over time due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to, the timing of signing a small number of larger outsourcing contracts. The conversion of signings into revenue may vary based on the types of services and solutions, customer decisions and other factors, which may include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic environment or external events. Pro forma signings reflect the portion of the IBM business that was conveyed to Kyndryl and the ongoing effects of the Separation-related transactions. Management believes that the estimated value of signings provide insight into the Company's potential future revenue, and management uses signings as a tool to monitor the performance of the business including the business' ability to attract new customers and sell additional scope into our existing customer base, as well as views signings as useful decision-making information for investors.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
Year-over-Year
2021
2021
2020
Change
Revenue as reported (GAAP)
$
4,771
$
4,556
$
4,927
(8)
%
Pro forma adjustments1
(63)
23
(48)
Pro forma revenue
$
4,709
$
4,579
$
4,879
(6)
%
Revenue growth in constant currency
(5)
%
Pro forma revenue in constant currency
(4)
%
Year Ended December 31,
Year-over-Year
2021
2020
Change
Revenue as reported (GAAP)
$
18,657
$
19,352
(4)
%
Pro forma adjustments1
(134)
(256)
Pro forma revenue
$
18,523
$
19,096
(3)
%
Revenue growth in constant currency
(5)
%
Pro forma revenue in constant currency
(5)
%
1
Adjustments to reflect the portion of the IBM business that was conveyed to Kyndryl and the ongoing effects
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
(740)
$
(719)
$
(2,319)
$
(2,011)
Provision for income taxes
8
2
397
246
Workforce rebalancing charges
(1)
563
39
918
Transaction-related costs
129
21
627
21
Stock-based compensation expense
18
17
71
64
Interest expense
18
16
64
63
Depreciation expense
294
365
1,300
1,445
Amortization expense
313
379
1,314
1,408
Goodwill impairment
469
—
469
—
Other adjustments1
67
7
88
25
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
575
$
651
$
2,049
$
2,179
1
Adjustments to reflect pension costs other than pension servicing costs and multi-employer plan costs,
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
(740)
$
(494)
$
(719)
$
(2,319)
$
(2,011)
Provision for income taxes
8
91
2
397
246
Pretax income (loss)
$
(732)
$
(403)
$
(716)
$
(1,922)
$
(1,766)
Workforce rebalancing charges
(1)
52
563
39
918
Transaction-related costs
129
55
21
627
21
Stock-based compensation
18
16
17
71
64
Goodwill impairment
469
—
—
469
—
Excess cost allocations from
14
154
195
493
591
Effects of post-Separation
70
118
123
416
501
Incremental costs to support
—
(94)
(94)
(274)
(375)
Pro forma and other
86
39
35
196
113
Pro forma adjusted pretax income
$
53
$
(64)
$
144
$
114
$
67
Interest expense
18
20
19
76
77
Depreciation expense
294
327
352
1,262
1,395
Amortization expense
302
323
373
1,278
1,379
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA
$
667
$
605
$
889
$
2,730
$
2,917
Pro forma revenue
4,579
4,709
4,879
18,523
19,096
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA
14.6%
12.9%
18.2%
14.7%
15.3%
1
Pro forma and other adjustments represent amortization of intangible assets, pension costs other than pension servicing costs and
Year Ended
2021
Cash flow from operations (GAAP)
$
(119)
Plus: Workforce rebalancing payments
370
Plus: Pro forma adjustments1
697
Plus: Transaction-related costs2
514
Adjusted cash flow from operations
$
1,462
Less: Net capital expenditures
(558)
Pro forma adjusted free cash flow
$
904
1
Pro forma adjustments reflect effects of excess cost allocations from our former Parent, post-Separation commercial pricing agreements with IBM, and the portion of the IBM business that was conveyed to Kyndryl and the ongoing effects of the Separation-related transactions.
2
Transaction-related costs primarily relate to post-Separation systems migration costs, re-branding costs and costs related to employee retention program implemented by our former Parent
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year-over-Year
2021
2020
Change
Historical signings
$
4.4
$
5.7
(23)
%
Pro forma adjustments1
—
0.3
Pro forma signings
$
4.4
$
6.0
(26)
%
1
Adjustments to reflect the portion of the IBM business that was conveyed to Kyndryl and the ongoing effects of the Separation-related transactions.
