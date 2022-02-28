Dominion Energy Sets Annual Meeting

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Details of the annual meeting will be included in the proxy statement delivered to shareholders in late March.

