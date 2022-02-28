Curran Ranked #1 Large Core Equity Strategy by Broadridge Lipper | 5-Year Period

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management's Core Growth Equity Strategy was listed #1 total return in a 5-year period ending 12/31/2021 in the U.S Large Cap Growth Equity category. Curran was also ranked in the U.S Large Cap Growth & Value, U.S Growth and Value and Midcap Growth equity categories.

Awards for CIM's Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy in the Large Cap Growth and Value Asset Class Include:

#1 total return over a 5-year period out of 91 composites/funds

#6 total return over a 3-year period out of 104 composites/funds

#7 total return over a 10-year period out of 73 composites/funds

Awards for CIM's Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S Growth and Value Asset Class Include:

#4 total return for a 5-year period out of 364 composites/funds

#10 total return for a 10-year period out of 263 composites/funds

Awards for CIM's Midcap Strategy in the U.S Growth and Value Asset Class Include:

#7 total return for a 5-year period out of 61 composites/funds

#8 total return for a 3-year period out of 67 composites/funds

#12 total return for a 10-year period out of 52 composites/funds

To achieve a Lipper ranking for Best Money Managers performance is calculated net of fees, on an investment strategy asset base which is at least $10 million dollars, inclusive of all cash reserves, calculated in U.S dollars and the classification of the product must fall into one of the categories Lipper ranks. Curran's Core Growth Equity strategy falls under the U.S Large-Cap Growth & Value Equity category.

"We are pleased that our Curran Core Growth strategy continues to be ranked among Lipper's Best Money Managers." — Kevin T. Curran, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer

As a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY we serve both individual and institutional clients nationally with an additional office in Cape May. Curran has over $587 million assets under managements (AUM) as of 12/31/2021.

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

