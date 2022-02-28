Andrew Logan Joins Conservis, Bringing Decades of Agriculture & Entrepreneurial Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservis, a global leader in farm management software (FMS), is excited to announce the hiring of Andrew Logan to fill the position of Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand. Andrew joins the team bringing years of agriculture experience, business-building success, and enthusiasm for strategic development.

"Having been immersed in agribusiness and agtech for most of my career, I often felt that there was a disconnect between farmers, advisers and banks. I'm excited to join Conservis because I believe that the platform not only helps farmers make great decisions, but it gives banks and advisers unparalleled visibility to farm operations at the grower's discretion. This means the banks are confident to provide capital, and the advisers give better advice because they can actually see what is going on. Conservis also addresses the inherent fragmentation in agtech by aggregating data from a huge range of sources, which again gives farmers a reason to adopt new technology whilst still owning their data." - Andrew Logan

On the addition of Andrew to the team, Conservis President Patrick Christie stated, "This is an important step for our company as we further promote the Conservis brand in Australia and begin to build internal sales and customer success teams. These key individuals will deliver our market-leading farm management software and unrivaled customer experience to the Australian market. We are confident that Andrew's leadership will further strengthen our local presence, growth, and development."

Andrew Logan is a seasoned leader with extensive executive experience at agriculture and technology companies where he developed and implemented successful business plans. He joins Conservis after five years as CEO of Coverfields (formerly OneCrop), where he raised capital that launched the company and expanded its operations and partner ecosystem. Through commercial and strategic development he has achieved organic growth and formed accretive partnerships and joint ventures.

In making his decision to join the Conservis team, Andrew recognized the company's focus on delivering a strong ROI to growers. "There's a lot of great agtech, but Conservis is the company I wanted to join because it is one of the few which can help growers generate real profits on farm. Conservis delivers on the promise."

Expanding its presence in Australia and New Zealand aligns with Conservis' strategy of long-term growth in leading agricultural markets worldwide. In July, 2021, Conservis was acquired by a joint venture of Rabobank, the preeminent Dutch agriculture bank, and TELUS, a leading Canadian telecommunications company that is actively building a market-leading business combining a range of robust ag-tech capabilities. Today, supported by its unparalleled shareholder strength and depth of resources, Conservis has a unique opportunity to make a meaningful difference in helping producers and institutional investors manage their farming businesses.

About Conservis

Conservis is a global powerhouse in farm management software, providing both row and permanent crop growers the digital tools and information needed for success. The web and mobile platforms deliver comprehensive planning tools, real-time data capture, and insightful analytics to support better decision making and efficient reporting. Founded in 2009, Conservis remains dedicated to advancing the business of agriculture.

